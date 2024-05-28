Suspect Emerges After Stabbing 6 People in a Restaurant & Movie Theater

Last month, a suspect stabs a man in the McDonald's drive thru and a woman inside the restaurant right after. He is then promptly arrested for assaulting a family member. Now, Massachusetts police are investigating whether this person is behind the stabbings of four adolescent girls at a movie theater.

26-year old Jared Ravizza is the primary suspect in multiple different stabbings, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney. They argue that the two incidents are related and are currently working through a motive that connects the two together.

Upon the McDonald's attack, the police arrest Ravizza on charges of assault with intent to kill and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon. This also traces back to last month, when Ravizza is accused of assaulting a family member and committing vandalism.

His father provides some clarity in the matter, claiming that this is a result of mental instability. He tells the officers how his son "had just had a mental break and attacked him."

Police Reveals The Events of Suspect's Stabbings

The suspect first attacks at an AMC movie theater in Braintree, Massachusetts. The incident plays out senselessly and his reasoning is incredibly unclear. "Without saying anything and without any warning, (the assailant) suddenly attacked and stabbed the four young females," the police detail. "The attack appeared to be unprovoked. After the attack, the (suspect) ran out of the theater and left in a vehicle."

Ambulances flee to the scene to treat their injuries. Thankfully, they are not life-threatening. Additionally, the AMC locks down shortly after. The suspect flees the scene in a black SUV with plates matching the following stabbing at a McDonald's an hour later.

The suspect allegedly arrives to the scene in a Black Porsche SUV. Then, he promptly reaches through the drive-thru window to stab a 29-year old man. Shortly after, footage shows Ravizza parking the car, entering the McDonald's and stabbing a 21-year old woman before taking off. Similar to the AMC incident, the victims go to the hospital for their injuries.

Minutes later, state troopers locate the car and engage in a chase. Ultimately, Ravizza crashes the car and the police take him into custody.

Due to the ongoing investigation, it's not clear if Ravizza has an attorney. As it stands, authorities are matching other leads to Ravizza's alleged crimes