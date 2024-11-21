Sushi Place Shuts Down After Influencer Notices Something Moving In Their Sushi

FOB Sushi Bar in Seattle has temporarily closed its doors to address health concerns. This follows sightings of a worm in their food and an alleged hospitalization.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In recent weeks, FOB Sushi Bar has been under fire for not responding appropriately to sightings of a worm in their food. TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee posted a video review of their food on November 10. He claimed that the sushi joint was great value for money and that he'd go there again.

Keen-eyed viewers, however, noticed that on one of his close-ups, it appeared that there was something moving in the food. "That fish definitely moved at 1:50," one wrote. Others echoed the same sentiment.

In response to this, FOB Sushi took to Instagram to explain the situation, claiming that the movement would not have been caused by a worm.

"The movement in the video is due to natural elasticity in the fish—not worms," they wrote. They also claimed that the way in which Keith Lee held the chopsticks could have contributed to the movement of the sushi.

Shortly after standing their ground on the matter, FOB Sushi announced that they'll be temporarily closed due to health concerns.

FOB Sushi Shuts Down After One Reportedly Hospitalized

Keith's fans went wild to try and keep FOB Sushi accountable for the worm in the TikToker's food. They did stand their ground, but it got enough attention that the reviewer decided to make a video addressing the noise.

"It did appear that something moved," he transparently said. "I can't confirm nor deny what it was, but I can confirm that I am okay." The reviewer went on to say that he doesn't think FOB Sushi Bar should be torn down. He didn't appreciate being blamed for the food moving as he's handled sushi on many occasions, however.

"Never once have I seen sushi behave in that way," he explained.

Keith Lee also reported that he personally met someone who was hospitalized after eating at FOB Sushi Bar. This is a personal anecdote without concrete, although it seems there is truth behind it considering what happened next.

Also on Monday, FOB Sushi posted on Instagram to announce that they "have decided to close [their] FOB Sushi locations in Seattle and Bellevue until further notice."

They do not disclose exactly what happened and what caused them to close their doors, although it's likely due to the hospitalization that Keith spoke about.