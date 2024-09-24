Surviving Son Speaks Out After Pennsylvania Mother Allegedly Hanged His Two Siblings With Dog Leash

A son is speaking out after a Pennsylvania mother allegedly hanged her two children with a dog leash. The incident happened in 2019, but she's finally going to trial this month.

Now, her surviving adult son is speaking out about the crime, disowning his mother. Pennsylvania mother Lisa Snyder is facing first- and third-degree murder charges. She allegedly hanged her two children — Connor, 8, and Brinley, 4.

Authorities found both hanged by the same dog leash in the basement of Snyder's home in 2019. Although they lived until they got to the hospital, the two children passed away three days later. Now, the Pennsylvania mother's son, Owen, is testifying against his mother in court.y

"I just don't see her as my mother anymore," Owen Snyder said, according to Mainline Times & Suburban. Lisa denies committing the crime. She claims that her 8-year-old son was depressed. The Pennsylvania mother alleges that he killed himself and Brinely.

Pennsylvania Mother On Trial

However, her son Owen denies this pointing out his brother's short size.

"He was a happy-go-lucky kid," Owen Snyder said. Owen bashed his mom's account. "He always wanted to be doing something. He was always playing with his little sister."

Phone records showed Google searches on Lisa's phone. They included "how to hang yourself." She also recently watched the show Almost Got Away With It in the days prior to the children's deaths. Pennsylvania prosecutors are pushing for the death penalty, but she will face a minimum of life in prison if convicted.

The trial also parsed through Lisa Snyder's phone records, which included Google searches for "how to hang yourself" and recent watch history for the show "Almost Got Away With It" just days before her children were hanged.

It would be the first time Pennsylvania killed someone since 1999. Prosecutors also brought in the wooden kitchen chairs used in the hanging. Her defense alleges that she did not kill her children. They also allege she's clinically insane.

Authorities revealed that she bought a dog leash on the same day that her children died. Police found her 911 call to be suspicious as well.