Survey Reveals a Surprising Choice For Best Grocery Store in USA

When you think of the best grocery stores, which one comes to mind first? A lot of the time, the answer varies on regionalism. All my peoples out there in Florida and Atlanta might say Publix. The southern boy in me finds that hard to disagree with personally. The chicken tender sandwich is what dreams are made of truly. Similarly, the Texans have the almighty H-E-B where you can get fresh tortillas and the deli is massive. Kroger takes a similar effect to Publix for some people but I don't think they're even remotely close on the scale.

Then, you get on the bougie side of the grocery stores. Sprouts excels in the organic department but Whole Foods has way more options. Additionally, they also have a buffet to avoid the temptation of McDonald's. Trader Joes probably beats out Aldi's personally in terms of quality of product and the bang for your buck. However, one survey in particular notes one grocery store that I would never expect to be considered.

Survey Collects a Surprising Answer for Best Grocery Store

Recently, USA Today conducts a survey where 10 experts narrow down the best grocery store in the United States. They base their criteria on value, selection, and service. Ultimately, out of all the supreme options, they choose the one that I have never heard of until today. The winner is... Hy-Vee?

Apparently, Hy-Vee got it going on in the grocery game. Here's the publication's argument for why the midwestern giant beats out the competition. They write, "Employee-owned Hy-Vee's slogan is 'a helpful smile in every aisle,' and you'll find those grins in more than 280 stores across the Midwest. Hy-Vee works with farmers to provide locally grown fruits and vegetables, and many of the locations offer food counters with colossal salad bars and items like meatloaf, Asian food, pizza, and fried chicken."

More power to them but I'm not going to the midwest to find out. I think I'm going to stick with Trader Joes, Costco, H-E-B, and Publix if I'm back in Florida.