Surgeon General Declares Firearm Violence A Public Crisis In America

For the first time in American history, the U.S. Surgeon General is issuing a public advisory against firearm-related violence. In a message on Tuesday, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said the country is in a public crisis due to firearm-related violence.

He said that the violence has lasting psychological effects on both victims and those nearby. He believes it has also severely impacted public health. "Today, for the first time in the history of our office, I am issuing a Surgeon General's Advisory on firearm violence," Murthy said in a video announcement. "It outlines the urgent threat firearm violence poses to the health and well-being of our country."

"As a doctor, I've seen the consequences of firearm violence up close. And the lives of the patients that cared for over the years," the surgeon general continued. "These are moms and dads, sons and daughters, all of whom were robbed of their physical and mental health by senseless acts of violence."

According to the advisory, 54% of adults in America have experienced a firearm-related incident. The advisory also breaks this down further. Murthy states that 21% of individuals have been threatened with a gun. Meanwhile, 19% have lost a family member in a gun-related death. Finally, 17% have witnessed a shooting and 4% have been injured in a shooting. Included in that 54% is also adults who have fired a gun in self-defense. Meanwhile, the gun-related death statistic includes suicides.

Surgeon General Issues Stark Warning

The Surgeon General's advisory also breaks things down more by demographics. In particular, Black Americans experience the highest rate of firearm-related deaths. Meanwhile, American Indians, Alaskan Natives, elderly white people, and veterans have the highest risk for suicide.

"Beyond these precious lives that are lost to firearm violence, there are wider ripples of harm to those who are injured, who witnessed the incidents, who live in urban and rural communities where such violence takes place, and who constantly read and hear about firearm violence," Murthy stated.

He added, "The collective trauma and fear that Americans are experiencing is contributing to the mental health challenges that we are facing today. Nearly 6 in 10 U.S. adults say they worry about a loved one being a victim of firearm violence."

It's the first time that a Surgeon General has released an advisory on gun-related violence. What effect this will have, if any, on future regulations and politics remains to be seen. However, it is sure to prove divisive either way.