Supporters Send Thoughts And Prayers As Spencer Wright Plans To Remove Life Support From 3-Year-Old Son

Spencer Wright and his family are going through a very sad and difficult time, but they're not alone. Supporters are sending their thoughts and prayers as the Wright made the difficult decision to remove life support from their three-year-old son.

Levi Wright has been in critical condition since driving his toy tractor into a Utah river. In a Facebook post, Wright's wife announced that they're saying goodbye to their son. On the Facebook post, several sent words of support.

One wrote, "No words absolutely no words. My heart shatters for you. Hold him all you can. I'm so sorry I wish I could give whatever I could to make him stay. Bc I know what a mother's love once felt like. Prayers for you and your entire family. Levi may the heavens hear you roar dinosaur . God please hold this momma and let her know that he will be patiently waiting and the reunion will be nothing short of epic. Amen."

Another wrote, "I'm so so sorry. Thank you for allowing those you know and don't know to be a part of Levi's life in sharing your heart. We have been praying from Donnelly, Idaho and know that God will give immeasurable peace and comfort to your family. Angels will welcome Levi with a giant T Rex for him to ride."

Yet another wrote, "I am crying and praying for your peace. I can't inagine the pain. I will hig my little boy a little more tight today. Thanks you for sharing your story and Levi with us all."

Wright Family Says Goodbye To Son

Spencer Wright's wife wrote that they chose to remove life support after their son didn't respond well to countless tests. Wright's wife wrote, "After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world's best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear. Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this. We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go."

She continued, "I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us. During this time he brought out humanity across the nation, he dropped so many to their knees & reminded them what truly matters in this world. It kind of gives that T-rex strength a whole new meaning, doesn't it?"

Wright's family added, "Here soon I'll climb into bed with my baby and hold him as he falls asleep for the last time on this earth. I find comfort in knowing he will be restored to the perfect little boy he was & have the ability to do all the things he loves! I know there are Angels up there waiting to hold him until I can again! We will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt this is the best thing we can do for him! We love you baby beans and I can't wait till the day you can 'work the ground' with me again!"