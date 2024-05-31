Supporters Donate Autographed George Strait And Bon Jovi Guitars To Raise Money For Spencer Wright's Son

Spencer Wright and his family are hosting a Benefit Auction on Facebook to help raise funds for Levi, who still needs a breathing tube following the toddler's devastating accident. You can get to the Auction by clicking here. As the introduction reads, "Please follow this page for updates on ways to help our strong cowboy, Levi Spencer Wright. And his family. Please message this page if you would like to donate an auction item. Kallie's Venmo information is also pinned to the page."

For further context (in case you're just catching up), Levi Wright drove his toy tractor into a Utah river. Though a rescue team managed to get Levi out of the river, he was declared brain-dead by doctors at the hospital. Afterward, Levi made a miraculous recovery. As Spencer's wife, Kallie, posted on Facebook, "LEVI WOKE UP! I am shook, we don't know much. But the doctor said it was okay for me to get excited about that and I AM! My baby is so tough! He got a little wild so we had to settle him down again but my heart!"

As it stands, it's unknown what the long-term effects could be for Levi. The family hopes the toddler won't need the breathing tube much longer. However, the Benefit Auction could go a long way in supporting the Wright family.

Fans Are Donating Their Prized Possessions To Support Spencer Wright's Son, Levi

People have been offering up donations left and right, and there are some incredible items to potentially snatch before they're gone. The autographed George Strait And Bon Jovi guitars have the following message attached. (In case you or someone you know is interested!)

"Bidding closes WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5th @ 7pm MST. If there is a bid within 5 minutes of close, the bid will stay open for 5 minutes until bidding ends and will continue staying open until there is no bidding (this eliminates the last-minute click debate). Payment will be due within 24 hours with PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, or confirmation of check being sent."

Unfortunately, that's as far as I can help you if you're eager to hop on the bidding train. I'd hurry up, though — some of those items already command hefty numbers!