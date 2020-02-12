Sugarland Announces 2020 There Goes the Neighborhood Tour with Mary Chapin Carpenter

Superstar country duo Sugarland (Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles) will hit the road in 2020 for the There Goes the Neighborhood Tour, which kicks off in Toronto, Ontario on June 4 and will hit 26 cities before wrapping up in on Aug. 1 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tenille Townes and Danielle Bradbery will join the duo on the tour for select dates. Another special guest will be announced in the coming weeks.

Sugarland released their album Bigger, featuring the Taylor Swift collaboration "Babe," in 2018.

The duo will release a special collection of tracks on their Bigger, Louder, Live EP on February 28.

Sugarland member Jennifer Nettles recently appeared in the film Harriet and the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones.

Sugarland 2020 Tour Dates:

June 4 - Toronto, ON / Budweiser Stage (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

June 5 - Syracuse, NY / St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

June 6 - Hartford, CT / Xfinity Theatre (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

June 12 - The Woodlands, TX / Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

June 13 - Dallas, TX / Dos Equis Pavilion (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

June 14 - Austin, TX / Germania Insurance Amphitheater (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

June 18 - Albuquerque, NM / Isleta Amphitheater (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

June 19 - Phoenix, AZ / Ak-Chin Pavilion (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

June 20 - Chula Vista, CA / North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

June 25 - Wheatland, CA / Toyota Amphitheatre (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

June 26 - Mountain View, CA / Shoreline Amphitheatre (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

June 27 - Irvine, CA / FivePoint Amphitheatre (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

July 2 - Aurora, IL / River Edge Park (with Tenille Townes)

July 3 - Prior Lake, MN / Mystic Lake Casino Amp (with Tenille Townes)

July 10 - Mansfield, MA / Xfinity Center (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

July 11 - Camden, NJ / BB&T Pavilion (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

July 12 - Wantagh, NY / Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

July 16 - Holmdel, NJ / PNC Bank Arts Center (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

July 18 - Bangor, ME / Darling's Waterfront Pavilion (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

July 19 - Gilford, NH / Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

July 23 - Burgettstown, PA / S&T Bank Music Park (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Danielle Bradbery)

July 24 - Clarkston, MI / DTE Energy Music Theatre (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Danielle Bradbery)

July 25 - Milwaukee, WI / American Family Insurance Amphitheater (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Danielle Bradbery)

July 30 - Cincinnati, OH / Riverbend Music Center (Tenille Townes and special guest)

July 31 - Alpharetta, GA / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes)

August 1 - Charlotte, NC / PNC Music Pavilion (Tenille Townes and special guest)