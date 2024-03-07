'Sugar' Trailer: Colin Farrell's Private Eye Unearths Deadly Secrets in New Thriller Series

The Apple TV+ series "Sugar" just saw its official trailer release, which shows star Colin Ferrell as the titular John Sugar embarking on a dark case in a sunny town.

"Another beautiful day in California," Sugar says. "Out here, I'm one of the good guys. But good and bad can be in the eye of the beholder."

As we see in the "Sugar" trailer, the private investigator begins searching for a missing woman. But he is soon met with some deadly resistance.

"Someone once said, 'Tip the world on its side, and everything loose lands in Los Angeles,'" Farrell says in the two-minute-long video released on March 5. "After all this time, is this place starting to turn me upside down?"

It also appears as though Sugar suffers from panic attacks — he's winded for a moment, his ears ringing as he mutters to himself, "Not now."

The official logline for the series reads: "Starring and executive produced by Farrell, "Sugar" is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award-nominee Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried."

The series also stars Kirby ("The Sandman"), Amy Ryan ("The Wire"), James Cromwell ("Succession"), Anna Gunn ("Breaking Bad"), Dennis Boutsikaris ("Better Call Saul"), Nate Corddry ("Mindhunter"), Sydney Chandler ("Don't Worry Darling"), and Alex Hernandez ("Invasion").

"Sugar" is created by Mark Protosevich, who also executive produces. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films, marking their second series with Apple TV+ under Kinberg's overall deal, following "Invasion." Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers. The series was directed by Fernando Meirelles ("City of God," "Two Popes"), who also executive produces, and Adam Arkin ("The Offer"), who also co-executive produces.

"Sugar" will have its 2-episode premiere on Apple TV+ on April 5, followed by one new episode every Friday until the finale on May 17.