The 18 Most Stylish Country Music Stars

Country music has come a long way since the days of Hank Williams and Johnny Cash. While the cowboy hat will always be a staple, many of today's country stars have shown that you don't have to show off your blue jeans all day long to be a respectable country singer. From sparkling ballgowns to red carpet looks that rival what you'd see at the Oscars, Nashville's greatest stars have proven to be incredibly stylish.

Here are the 18 most stylish country stars.

Read More: 8 Country Stars Who Were Rejected By 'American Idol'

1. Kacey Musgraves

Every time Kacey Musgraves releases an album, she gets recognized with nominations (and wins) at the Grammy Awards, CMA Awards, ACM Awards and more. She's one of the most popular modern country singers, widely beloved by fans for her genre-bending appeal. It doesn't matter if Musgraves is attending an award ceremony or performing onstage, she always shows up with killer style. Many times wearing outfits you wouldn't expect from a country star.

Advertisement

2. Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen's red carpet looks really can't be rivaled. Allen always makes a statement when he shows up for awards shows looking like the superstar he is. Somehow he also looks equally comfortable sporting a cowboy hat and t-shirt with the likes of Brad Paisley as seen in their music video for "Freedom Was a Highway." But Allen really stands out from the rest of his peers by effortlessly sporting his brightly colored suits that really only he could pull off.

3. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is one of the most legendary country music artists for a reason. Over the years she has become a cultural icon, beloved by pretty much everyone. She always makes a statement, continuing to be the fashionable queen she is.

4. Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce has proven time and time again that she is the expert of sophisticated style from the stage to the red carpet. She always looks classy and elegant but with a distinct edge.

5. Jake Owen

We love a country artist with range and somehow Jake Owen looks just as comfortable in an edgy suit as he does in his signature t-shirt in jeans. He always looks effortlessly cool, which is a difficult feat.

Advertisement

6. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

?Yes, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are their own people but they almost put everyone else to shame when they're together.

7. Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley can sport his blue jeans just as expertly as Garth Brooks or George Strait but he also really knows how to show up in style on a red carpet.

8. Shania Twain

Shania Twain really shook things up in the world of country music...an early trailblazer who endured criticism for dressing how she wanted to. She paved the way for women in country who have followed in her footsteps and now decades later continues to be a fashionista on the stage as well as red carpet.

9. Carrie Underwood

Is there anywhere Queen Carrie doesn't slay? Her red carpet looks are next level as are the incredible gowns she shows off everywhere from her music videos to talk show appearances.

Advertisement

10. Miranda Lambert

Ever since her early days in Nashville, Miranda Lambert has possessed a cool factor. She always makes a statement, whether it's during a performance or in one of her music videos and she definitely makes sure to dress to impress when showing up to an awards show.

11. Kelsea Ballerini

Does Kelsea Ballerini ever not look amazing? The girl has a killer stylist and she stands out every time she hits a red carpet.

12. Taylor Swift

Yes, she's technically not a country singer anymore, but ever since her debut album, Taylor Swift has been a style icon. She's transformed from a teenager with a dream trying to make it in Tennessee to one of the biggest stars on the planet. Whether she is promoting an album, starring in a music video, or performing during one of her epic tours, you better believe Swift is doing it with some serious style.

13. Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi keeps things somewhat old school but with a modern twist. He always manages to elevate traditional western wear but can just as easily rock a t-shirt with his cowboy hat as effortlessly as Kenny Chesney.

Advertisement

14. Florida Georgia Line

?Say what you will about bro-country, but Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line always dress to impress. They have a very specific style that they keep consistent from their music videos to live performances and it fits their musical stylings perfectly. They also really know how to take things up a notch for the red carpet.

15. Keith Urban

Our favorite Australian country star holds his own on the red carpet next to his Oscar winning wife Nicole Kidman. Urban oozes cool from his performances to his music videos and everywhere in between.

16. Luke Bryan

While Luke Bryan is certainly known for donning a t-shirt and baseball cap while performing on stage, he's got some killer red carpet style. Who knew the American Idol judge cleaned up so nice?

17. Eric Church

Let's just be honest...is anyone cooler than Eric Church? From the constant sunglasses to a slew of leather jackets, Church is always the epitome of cool.

Advertisement

18. Dan + Shay

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay are effortlessly modern with their style. They somehow manage to fit in on the red carpet amongst their country peers just as well as with past collaborator Justin Bieber.

Related Videos