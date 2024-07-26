Sturgill Simpson Doesn't Find Film 'Creatively Rewarding'

Sometimes, you realize something you love just isn't quite your calling card. When you dig behind the scenes and learn all the nuts and bolts behind the work, you realize it might not be what you imagine. An artist like Sturgill Simpson needs something to really scratch that creative itch. When life on the road grew exhausting, the country singer turns to acting. However, Sturgill reveals that it didn't quite satiate his hunger.

Recently, Simpson sits down with Qobuzz to discuss his new album under the moniker 'Johnny Blue Skies.' Additionally, the interview takes him down the time he tries his hand at acting. Unfortunately, Sturgill learns that the industry doesn't quite live up to his creative standards.

Sturgill Simpson Tries His Hand at Acting But It Doesn't Compare to Making Music

It starts in 2017 when running shows on the road leaves Sturgill increasingly weary. Miraculously, life gives him a sign when he receives a phone call to try out for a TV show. Ultimately, he doesn't get the gig but it opens up an unknown path, even if he doesn't take it immediately.

Then, as COVID leaves Simpson sitting at home, more auditions and jobs line up for him. Once again, he says 'why not?' "But that [2017] audition led to, I guess, some people seeing the audition and it led to a few other jobs," Sturgill says. "And at the time, I wasn't touring, then COVID happened. So I'm sitting on my butt at home for a year and got some jobs and was like, 'Why not?'"

Simpson reveals another reason why he took on gigs like 'The Righteous Gemstones.' Moreover, he reveals whether or not acting could be his day job. The short answer is no. Sturgill poignantly explains the disconnect between acting and music. "Then once I ruptured my vocal cord, I had another job offer and I took it. But I feel like it's a great way to kill some time. But it's just not something I feel the need to actively pursue," Sturgill expresses.

"I'm a musician and I didn't find it all that creatively rewarding or gratifying to be honest. I love movies. I love film. So I guess to be embedded in that process was a bit of a let down. You don't really... it's nice to be a contributing member of something so large when there's 200 people making this thing. But I just realized I should stick to what I know and love."