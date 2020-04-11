Sturgill Simpson Tests Positive for COVID-19

On Saturday, April 11, country music singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson shared that he'd tested positive for COVID-19. Simpson explained that he visited the ER last month (on March 13) with "chest pains, fever and pre-stroke blood pressure levels," but the doctor had refused to test him for the coronavirus.

"I spent an hour listening to a (highly condescending) doctor refuse to test me because I 'did not fit testing criteria' and tell me why it was impossible that I had contracted the virus due to its extreme rarity and that it was not in western Europe yet during that same period (which we now know is incorrect) even though I was told by two nurses that I was the first person their hospital had walk in requesting to be tested," Simpson wrote on Instagram.

On April 6, Simpson and his wife were tested for COVID-19 at a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot in Alabama. On April 10, he found out he tested positive.

"After almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19. My wife (who has been by my side since Europe) tested negative," Simpson wrote. "I should also add that the CDC nurse I spoke to yesterday told me that it reacts differently in a case by case basis and the White House briefings and the information they are providing is basically pure speculation causing fear and that the only thing anybody knows is that we don't really know much yet."

The Kentucky-born singer also shared his thoughts on the government's handling of the virus.

"At least our Government appointed task force headed by a man who does not believe in science is against mass testing and we now have a second task force in the works to 'open America back up for business'!"

Simpson, who released his album Sound & Fury last year, postponed his tour with Tyler Childers due to the global pandemic.

On March 29, Country artist Joe Diffie passed away at age 61 after contracting the coronavirus.

On April 7, legendary folk singer and songwriter John Prine passed away of complications from COVID-19.

