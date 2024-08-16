Study Suggests This is The Worst City in America

Imagine the worst city in the United States of America. You might think of somewhere barren and local, where they only have a Dairy Queen, a Dollar Tree, and a small gas station. Conversely, you might think somewhere busy and noisy, where the traffic is miserable and lines are seemingly endless. A recent study shows where Americans think is the best and the worst to live.

Recently, Clever, the people behind the poll, surveyed 1000 people to find out the least desirable place to live in America today. Additionally, they sift through migration data in the most recent U.S. Census to cobble together the reasoning. The study doesn't suggest a backwater city with nothing to do. Moreover, it's not Los Angeles or New York, primary staples for people wanting big city living. Rather, the study shows that it's actually Washington D.C.

Study Shows Washington D.C. The Worst Place To Live in The Country

The reason why the District of Columbia sits at the number 1 spot is staggeringly simple. The excessive cost of living has residents ready to leave and potential transports anxious to migrate. In addition, the study spotlights how housing is absolutely unreasonable. Data on Zillow from earlier this year suggests that houses in or adjacent to the metropolitan area go upwards of $600,000.

The rising crime rate plays a big factor in this study as well. Fox News reports that Washington D.C. raked in a brutal 274 murders, the highest count in over 20 years.

Elsewhere in the study, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco predictably finds themselves in the top 10. Moreover, it's for the exact reasons you might expect: cost of living. To live relatively comfortably, you have to bring in upwards of $150k a year or roll the dice with roommates.

On the crime side of things, people vote cities like Baltimore and Detroit undesirable because they worry about their general public safety. However, if that's not a primary concern, you can easily afford to live in those two cities.

Conversely, Tampa sits comfortably as the place people would most want to live in. The study shows that people are enamored with the low crime, affordable housing, and overall weather in Tampa. It makes sense why so many people flock to Florida nowadays.