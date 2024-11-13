Study Shows Beer Drinkers Have Worst Diet Compared To Wine And Liquor Enthusiasts But Why?

Turns out that what you drink has a direct affect on your diet and your health. We all know that alcohol is bad for you but it turns out that certain types are worse. New studies have proven that beer drinkers have the worst diet out of all the alcohols.

Beer Drinkers Have The Worst Diet

A new study shows that not only do beer drinkers have the worst diet but they also exercise less and smoke more. This is more than their counterparts who drink wine, liquor, or a combination of both. The NY Post shared, "Researchers compared the diets of more than 1,900 US alcohol drinkers — 38.9% consumed only beer, 21.8% only wine, 18.2% only liquor and 21% a combination of alcohol types."

While none of the drinker categories came close to scoring a passing grade on the Healthy Eating Index, beer drinkers performed the worst. The resulting scores were as follows. "Wine drinkers scored 55, liquor-only and combination drinkers earned nearly 53 points and beer drinkers posted the lowest score (49)." 80 is a passing score and indication of a healthy diet.

Why Is This The Case?

We now know that beer drinkers have the worst diet. The study also showed that most beer drinkers are male, younger, smokers, and from low-income situations. However, does any of that explain why beer drinkers have the worst diet? Well, the low-income could contribute. Those without proper finances have a harder time acquiring healthy food options.

Additionally, the type of alcohol you drink affects the foods that you crave. Lead study author Dr. Madeline Novack argued that "fried or salty foods may inspire beer consumption." This differs from red wine drinkers which is "often paired with more balanced meals that contain meat, vegetables, and dairy."

So the next time you are reaching for a drink, perhaps considering leaving the beer for last. Although, all alcohol has its drawbacks. The NY Post shares that "alcohol abuse is the leading cause of cirrhosis in the US, and metabolic dysfunction-associate steatotic liver disease." So now be mindful not only of how much you are drinking but what you are drinking, as it may have direct impacts on your diet and health.