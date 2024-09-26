Study Finds The Most Optimistic State In The U.S. With A Whopping 82% Of People Ready To Start The Day

I want you to take a moment and think about the "least offensive" state in the United States. Which one do you never hear about for major controversies or general tragedies? I'll wait. Because when I did research for this piece, it dawned on me that the state I'm about to mention is one I never think about. It makes sense that the happiest state in the U.S. is the most low-key: Wyoming.

Icelandic Provisions, a yogurt brand (???), teamed up with Wakefield Research and Dr. Deepika Chopra to conduct a study. Chopra is a behavioral scientist commonly known as "The Optimism Doctor." Did you know each state has an "Optimism Index Score"? Well, you do now!

"As Americans seek ways to navigate daily challenges, they are increasingly recognizing the vital role healthy habits and nutrient-rich food have in supporting their overall emotional well-being," Chopra says in the study. "The results of this survey highlight this very connection and is why I was so excited to partner with Icelandic Provisions on this research that allows me to support and continue advocating for how incorporating small healthy habits can play a crucial role in fostering optimism and a resilient spirit."

This U.S. State Is Deemed The Happiest By Experts

"What the heck makes Wyoming so special?" I hear you bitterly ask alongside me. Let's take a look! "In Wyoming, 82% of residents wake up ready to own the day compared to 62% of Americans, and 98% of residents are willing to retry failed projects compared to 90% of Americans," the study concluded. ...I mean, that's not incorrect. Sometimes, it is hard to find the will to properly tackle any one day.

They even break it down generationally! "Baby Boomers are rocking the optimism leaderboard with an Optimism Index Score of 7.1, followed by Millennials (6.7), Gen X (6.5), and Gen Z (6.4)." That's funny. It also makes sense -- Baby Boomers are likely enjoying their retirement (hopefully) and relaxing. The 9-to-5 is a distant pain they've already suffered through!

If it weren't for the fact that I'm dedicated to a word count, I'd walk y'all through every point of this study. It's a genuinely interesting read! You know, just try not to let any "existential dread demons" attack while you're reading it!