Students Raise More Than $20K To Buy School Janitor A Jeep Wrangler

If you're having a bad day, this story will hopefully cheer you up! Per PEOPLE, students at a high school in Virginia decided to honor their custodian with a thoughtful gift. That gift? Only a Jeep Wrangler -- nothing too fancy! Reportedly, a group of freshmen were having a conversation with Francis Apraku, the custodian, close to his birthday. When asked what he would want, Apraku said that a Jeep Wrangler would be nice.

So, the kids got to work. A GoFundMe was created between the students and some of the parents to get Apraku his dream car. On the fundraiser's page, the students sent out a heartfelt message recognizing Apraku's contributions. "Ever since we met Francis he has been super kind and friendly and sometimes even says prayers for us. ... He said he has always wanted a Jeep Wrangler but could never afford it which is why we made this GoFundMe to try and raise enough to get Francis a Jeep Wrangler," the message states.

Logan Georgelas, one of the students, spoke to Fox 5 DC about the fundraiser's origins. "We just kind of decided we were going to try to get him his Jeep Wrangler with the GoFundMe, and we never really thought that it would come this far," Georgelas said. "When we got $5,000 in the first day, we were like, all right, this is real."

Students At A Virginia High School Raised Money For The School Custodian

Sure enough, Apraku was surprised with a red Jeep Wrangler! "I will give thanks to Almighty God for making today for me. Today is a great day for me and I didn't believe this would happen in my life," Apraku stated.

Normally, I would complain about the fact that it's shameful Apraku had to get something he really wanted in such a manner and didn't get paid enough to get it himself. But, you know what? The forces of empathy won on this day! If there's one thing I'll never look down on, it's people coming together to be nice to one another. It's enough to warm the heart of any steely pessimist!