Student Tries To Sneak Meth Soaked Shirts In Hidden Luggage Compartment Through Airport

A British student tried to smuggle T-shirts laced with methamphetamine past Los Angeles customs. Her peculiar cargo got flagged as suspicious, however, and she got caught out.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Myah Saakwa-Mante, 20, was only visiting LA as a two-day pit-stop on her way to Australia. She claims she was only there to see her boyfriend for the first time, according to CBS News.

On November 2, officers noticed that the X-ray machine had flagged her luggage as suspicious. When they got around to checking out her suitcase, they noticed the strange cargo tucked into the lining of the suitcase itself. A very normal practice, I'm sure.

Authorities found plain white T-shirts "caked with methamphetamine," according to reports. Fox News reports that there were 13 of the shirts. Together, they weighed 30 pounds.

A special practice was used to imbue the meth into the shirts. Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Omar Yasin wrote in the Affidavit that the meth was "originally in a powder form." It was then "'washed' using a solvent and then blended/melded into the t-shirts."

According to court documents, the drugs and shirts were almost one entity. "Due to the moisture, the suspected methamphetamine was caked into the T-shirts and so could not be separated," it read.

Student Denies Knowing About The 30lbs Of Meth In Suitcase

Naturally, the young adult claims to not know about the meth-coated shirts. She does admit to having bought the shirts in Target. Any British individual who flies to the US and comes back with over a dozen plain white Target shirts is already incredibly suspicious in my eyes.

According to the criminal complaint, Saakwa-Mante even provided Apple Pay receipts to prove their purchase. She still stood that she had nothing to do with the drugs, however.

Despite her claims, officers still escorted Saakwa-Mante to the bag screening area. There, they seized both of her two iPhones before arresting her.

She has been arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. She is currently in federal custody.