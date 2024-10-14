Student Suddenly Finds $800,000 In Her Account And Spends All Of It

We've all dreamed of suddenly coming into a huge wealth of money. For South African university student Sibongile Mani, this dream came true.

When checking her bank account one day, she noticed a large sum of 14 million South African Rands, which is just shy of $800,000. Instead of reporting this, Mani decided not to look into a good thing and spend as much as she could.

It turns out the money had been mistakenly deposited. She'd been studying at Walter Sisulu University at the time and was receiving a government grant for her education. Someone must have screwed up royally, as the amount she received was much more than she was entitled to.

Student Tries To Spend Millions But Gets Caught

With this sudden fortune, Mani went on to splash her new-found cash.

She bought the latest iPhone, expensive liquors, and designer clothes. Her shopping spree was cut short, however, as she swiftly got found out.

After spending only around $40,000, a receipt gave her away. Mani had accidentally left a bank receipt behind at a supermarket. As the receipt showed just how much money she possessed, she was reported to the police.

The branch secretary of the South African Students Congress, Samkelo Mqhayi, said, "her supermarket receipt which was leaked showed she had 13.6m rand in her account and she had been throwing parties for her friends and showering them with gifts without worry."

At least she was generous with it.

In 2017, she was arrested on charges of fraud and theft. Despite the early capture, it was only in 2022 that she was sentenced to five years in prison. Her lawyer appealed the sentence, arguing that she was no danger to society.

In 2013, her sentence was suspended as she didn't engage in fraud or theft. She truly was just lucky. She did have to do community service and attend counseling, however. Mani never had to pay back the $40,000 she spent.

Large lump sums being deposited into bank accounts and swiftly spent is a huge warning sign that the individual engages in fraud and theft, so it's no wonder she almost went to prison over it.

If you happen to come across a load of money in your account, as depressing as it is, you must report it to the bank and not spend it. Unless you are engaging in fraud, of course.