Strong Winds Pick Up And Sling Shed In Wild Hurricane Helene Footage

There's been more than enough talk about tragedies related to Hurricane Helene (and rightfully so). I want to use this piece to add a little levity to the day! So, Hurricane Helene has been devastating on a major scale. However, in the wake of such devastation, people always find ways to lighten a dark situation. In this case, a shed decided to go on an early flight!

?FLORIDA: The shed is flipping upside down due to the strong winds of the storm. #Helene pic.twitter.com/rAqrfvUquN — Detect News (@Detectnewss) September 27, 2024

"Whoever did the framing on that shed tho credit to em they did a great job," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user said. Hey, say what you will about the clip, but that shed's framing is pretty crazy. In fact, there's plenty of "wholesome" content we can peek at during these trying times! The Coast Guard managed to save a man and his dog after their sailboat was affected by the hurricane.

? HEROIC RESCUE! The U.S. Coast Guard shared a video of their daring rescue of a man and his dog after their sailboat was disabled during Hurricane #Helene. Both are safe and in good health.



?: AST2 Hudson, edited by Lt. Cmdr. Kellerman, AirSta Clearwater pic.twitter.com/aD5lpt8cxz — John-Carlos Estrada ?? (@Mr_JCE) September 27, 2024

"Amazing! But, you know there's a hurricane coming and you decide to go on a sailing day?" one X user questions. ...I hate to say it, but it's a good point. Maybe they were hoping for a grand adventure out on the sea! After all, it's not like Hurricane Helene's been -- wait, what? ...Oh. People were warned about it well in advance.

Hurricane Helene Sends A Shed Into Orbit

Also, Hurricane Helene apparently reopened Midnight Pass in Sarasota, which had been closed off for around 40 years. "Old story was that Midnight Pass was originally created by some fishermen in the 1930's who anchored their boats just offshore so that when the (midnight) storm came it would drag them across the sand and open a pass in the narrow strip that connects Siesta and Casey Keys. Yay!!!" an X user said. See, we got a wholesome story out of it!

"It's good that it's open... Watch over the next two years how the Ocean tides will rejuvenate it and clean it all out." It remains to be seen if Midnight Pass will be closed off once more, but for now, the community gets to enjoy a small victory in the meantime. Hurricane Helene has been disastrous, but as important as it is to assess all the damage it's doing, it's equally important to try and find minor joys when they arise!