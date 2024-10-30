Strip Club Has An Unconventional Way Of Encouraging People To Vote

Crazy Horse 3 Gentlemen's Club, a strip club in Las Vegas, has announced their unconventional way of making sure Americans vote in the upcoming elections.

In just a week on November 5th, everyone will be able to go down to the polls and vote on a presidential candidate. No matter who you vote for, it's important that you do. For the reluctant but carnally-inclined, I think there's a reason beyond democracy to cast your vote this election season.

Crazy Horse 3 will be hosting their 'Polls to Poles' incentive, issuing a free lap dance to anyone to enters with an "I voted" sticker. So for those who vote and pay a visit to Crazy Horse 3 will be in for a treat.

They announced this on their Instagram in a story that's since expired.

The offer lasts from 12pm to 8pm, so you can stroll on down right after you've voted.

Strip Club Hosts Dances For Democracy During Election Day

The free lap dances are part of the event they're running that day, called 'Dances for Democracy.' Crazy Horses 3 is also hosting an election viewing party, so you'll get to see which party is racking up votes as the dancers are racking up notes.

Naturally, this likely means that the club will be packed, so make sure to attend with the expectation of receiving accidental lap dances from other club-goers on your way to redeem your free one.

Other establishments will also be hosting election parties or special offers for those with "I voted" stickers, so shop around a little if free lap dancers aren't your (or your partner's) thing.

Always remember to treat the dancers with respect during, before, and after your free lap dance. They're people at the end of the day and are simply doing their job. I'm sure they're a little less excited about the free lap dances. I wonder if they get to redeem them too if they vote?