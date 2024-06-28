‘Street Outlaws’ Star Lizzy Musi Dies, Fans Mourn

Lizzy Musi, who entertained fans on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, has died. She was 33 years old. She passed away following a battle with stage 4 breast cancer. Her father, Pat Musi, confirmed her passing in an emotional tribute on Facebook. He said that she passed away at her home with her family by her side.

He shared details about his daughter's passing.

"Surrounded by her family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25 pm tonight," the statement began. "Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle. At this time, the family would like to have time to process, grief and make arrangements in peace. We will give an update as soon as we have information to share."

Following Musi's death, EGS Performance also released a statement on on X (formerly Twitter). "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lizzy Musi. A talented and dedicated drag racer, an exceptional person, and a role model to all in the motorsports industry and community. We at JEGS extend our condolences to the Musi family."

Lizzy Musi Battled Cancer

She previously opened up about her cancer battle. She shared a photo of her shaved head during her cancer battle with the caption, "2 nights ago I had to shave my head due to extreme hair loss. Kye shaved it for me and it was at the race track. I don't think I would have had it any other way. Every time I brushed my hair it would just fall out in clumps. I had bald spots and excessive shedding it was just getting to the point where I was ready to take that step.

In response to her passing, several fans sent their condolences. One wrote, "Rest easy Lizzy. You put up a hell of a fight girl."

Another wrote, "SO incredibly sad to hear this. My husband and I truly hoped she would beat the odds. Such a sweet, talented woman. Hugs to her family, and to Ky. You made us women proud Lizzy. I hope you kick some butt in heaven. Cause we know that's where you are."

Another wrote, "R.I.P she fought to the end."