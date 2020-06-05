Johnny Cash's Former Tennessee Farm is For Sale for $790,000

If you've ever wanted to walk in the footsteps of Johnny Cash, the Storytellers Museum and Cash Hideaway Farm in Bon Aqua, Tenn. is a great place to start. Now, the iconic 3.7-acre property is on the market for $790,000. Owners Brian and Sally Oxley are selling the property, which they lovingly restored and opened to the public in 2016.

According to the Tennesseean, the property comes with a 55-car parking lot, an outdoor stage, sound and lighting equipment, a gazebo and a waterfall.

Saturday Night in Hickman County

Cash bought the property in the early 1970s. He fell in love with the quaint 107-acre farm. Soon after he began holding weekly concerts at the nearby general store, billed as "Saturday Night in Hickman County." The Saturday night gigs were a smash hit among locals, many of whom couldn't afford to attend larger concerts in nearby Nashville.

Cash spent over 30 years on his beloved farm. But by 2015, the property sat vacant and was in need of repair. Cash superfans Brian and Sally Oxley bought the land for $895,000 and set to work restoring it to its original glory. The Oxley's even purchased the former general store where Cash once held his weekly concerts and Red Wortham converted into a recording studio. The Oxleys teamed up with the Cash family, collaborating with Johnny's daughter Cindy Cash to establish the Storytellers Museum.

Located between Nashville and Memphis, the farm and museum have already attracted country music icons, such as as Marty Stuart.

The Storytellers Museum features Cash's handwritten song lyrics, letters, artifacts, guitars and a Cadillac inspired by Cash's song "One Piece at a Time"

The Storytellers Museum also hosted live performances from singer-songwriters, carrying on Cash's tradition of regular community guitar pulls.

The video below gives an inside look at the museum and farm.

This article was originally published in 2017. It was updated on June 5, 2020 to reflect that the Storyteller's Museum and Hideaway Farm is on the market.

