Storing Leftovers In Aluminum Foil Could Be Fatal

Who knew that you could store leftovers incorrectly? With new health information constantly coming out, it can be difficult to stay up-to-date with the newest trends. Well I have got a new one for you. Now experts are suggesting that if you wrap your leftovers in aluminum foil that you stop immediately. Didn't know that aluminum foil could be fatal — year me either.

Why Experts Argue Aluminum Foil Can Be Fatal

Zachary Cartwright, a food scientists for Aqualab in Chicago has a lot to say on the matter of aluminum foil. While it may be a common kitchen staple in many American households, he is urging people not to use it. Unilad explains that Cartwright argues "food wrapped in foil is at risk of infection by dangerous bacteria for one simple reason, it isn't airtight sealed."

Airtight containers such as Tupperware or sealable plastic bags are a safer option, according to the expert. When speaking to Southern Living Cartwright explained exactly why aluminum foil cannot airtight seal. He stated, "Aluminum foil alone cannot create a completely airtight seal because it's not inherently adhesive and [it] doesn't conform perfectly to surfaces."

This lack of airtight sealing ability leads to increased risk of bacteria. More bacteria means more chance for unpleasant reactions such as food poisoning. Cartwright is not the only expert arguing against this leftover storing method. Primrose Freestone, a senior lecturer in clinical microbiology at the University of Leicester, also argues that aluminum foil can be fatal.

Properly Storing Food

Freestone is another advocate for airtight sealing options for storing food. Furthermore she warns people that storing in the fridge just slows down the rate of bacteria growth; it doesn't prevent it. "Only freezing solid at minus 20°C stops food poisoning bacteria from growing." If you don't kill or prevent this bacteria, you could expose yourself to life-threatening food poisoning.

Additionally, Freestone argues that you should eat your leftovers within two days. If you don't think you will be able to then freeze them for another time. So there you have it. If you want to keep your kitchen clean and your gut healthy eat leftovers quickly and whatever you do, do not store them in aluminum foil...the results could be fatal.