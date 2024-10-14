'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets Once Found A Dead Body In A Container

Storage Wars regular Darrell Sheets once found a plastic-wrapped corpse in one of the lockers he bought.

It's always a surprise when buying and unlocking a storage locker, and that's the main attraction of the show. Sometimes the buyers find untold riches or nothing at all. On this rare occasion, however, Darrell Sheets found something much more sinister.

In the season two special "Unlocked: Sell High," Darrell revealed that he once found a human corpse in a locker. This discovery wasn't in an aired episode, but is a shocking surprise all the same. Every item in the locker was confiscated by the San Diego Police as potential evidence.

Human Corpse Found In Locker Bought By Darrell Sheets

Not many details have been put forward about the event. All that's been shared is that the San Diego Police got involved when Darrell Sheets found the dead body.

It's been determined that the police concluded that the body, a woman, was murdered by her husband and left in the locker. In a 2012 interview with Reality Weekly, Darrell Sheets even mentioned that "it was a very horrific story, and it was an occult group and all that kind of stuff."

He has only alluded to the story twice with few details. Whether he is truly disturbed by the story and doesn't want to bring it up or whether it is a complete fabrication is hard to say.

The show Storage Wars has been accused of planting items into their lockers before. No firm evidence has come to light.

Finding undesirable items happens more commonly than most may believe according to Darrell Sheets, "in this business it does happen. I've found ashes, coffins..."

If the story does concern the occult, there may be more insidious context surrounding it that may not be appropriate for TV. Sheets being sparse on details may be to spare the viewers more than anything.

It's hard to say for sure, but I wouldn't be surprised at someone finding a dead stashed body in a locker, and there's no reason for it not to be Darrell Sheets.