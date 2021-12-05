Stonewall Jackson, Country Legend and the Opry's Most Senior Member, Dies at 89

Country music legend Stonewall Jackson passed away on Dec. 4 after a long battle with vascular dementia.

Jackson, who joined the Grand Ole Opry on November 3, 1956, was the most senior member of the legendary institution.

Born in Tabor City, North Carolina on November 6, 1932, Jackson was known for a number of country classics, including "Waterloo," "Don't Be Angry," "A Wound Time Can't Erase," "Stamp Out Loneliness," "I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water," "Me and You and a Dog Named Boo" (a cover of a Lobo song) and "B.J. the D.J."

"Life to Go," written by George Jones, was the first of Jackson's songs to enter the top 40.

Jackson recorded the first "live" album at the Ryman Auditorium, 1971's Recorded Live at the Grand Ole Opry.

The country singer lived in Brentwood, Tennessee. His wife Juanita died in 2019 from Alzheimer's Disease.

Jackson is survived by his son Stonewall Jackson, Jr.

Thank you for all the music and memories, Stonewall Jackson. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bkh51obAcx — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) December 4, 2021

The Saturday, Dec. 4 Grand Ole Opry performance will be dedicated to Jackson.

Further arrangements are pending.