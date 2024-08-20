Stone Cold Steve Austin Unsure About One Last Wrestling Match

Watching Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestle again still feels surreal today. At WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, the wrestling legend returns to the ring for the first time in almost 20 years. He faces fellow WWE star Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match that Austin ends up winning.

Ever since, fans have been clamoring for what else Stone Cold could do in the squared circle. Rumors led many to believe he would join the festivities for WrestleMania XL for at least a cameo appearance. The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker, they all came to be apart of the event. Why not Steve Austin? Ultimately, he passes on the opportunity. However, it doesn't stop wrestling fans from asking if there's anything left in the tank.

Recently, Stone Cold sits down with Adrian Hernandez on his show UNlikely. There, the interviewer asks the question everyone wants to know: Does the Texas Rattlesnake still have it in him for one more match? The answer? Steve Austin remains a bit uncertain.

Stone Cold Steve Austin Remains On The Fence About Coming Back For One More Special Match

If you know wrestlers, they always have that itch to come back. The adrenaline rush when you engage in the action, the cathartic feeling when you step through the curtain and bask in the crowd's reaction. It's hard to turn down. But Stone Cold is a realist and knows his limitations. "But that wrestling game, that's a young man's game," Austin emphasizes. "I did what I could, had some injuries and I hung it up. I did that little thing with Kevin Owens a while back. Now it's been two years since then. I'm very into reality."

However, he doesn't necessarily rule it out either. If the stars align perfectly like it did for WrestleMania 38, I'd imagine Stone Cold would train for it. Still, he doesn't want to do it if he's not at the highest level. That's where it becomes a 'young man's game.' "I think about it every now and then. But to go out to try and do it and be who I was, when you were an absolute machine... I worked at the highest level," he stresses. "That's a rough-ass job, and it's a young man's job."