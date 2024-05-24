Stone Cold Steve Austin Apparently Blocked Someone After They Roasted His Taste In Country Music

OH HECK YEAH. (Gotta sanitize it, I'm sorry.) Stone Cold Steve Austin is known to suffer no fools. Not in a wrestling ring, and apparently, not on social media, either. As a major wrasslin' head myself, it's my honor to tell y'all the Texas Rattlesnake ain't tolerating no social media nonsense.

Stone Cold blocked me for saying @therock had better taste in country music. pic.twitter.com/v5OLs6YeBG — Farce the Music (@Farcethemusic) May 21, 2024

Stone Cold wasn't playing around. On Facebook, this fella further expounded on what led to Stone Cold banishing him to the Blocked Dimension. "It's true, The Rock was never photographed with Florida-Georgia Line." You know, all the man wants to do post-wrasslin' is drink beer (What?), drop classic episodes of The Steve Austin Show on Spotify (What?), and promote his part in Biography: WWE Legends on X (formerly Twitter — What?).

Meanwhile, this mealy-mouthed internet troll felt like policing what counts as having "good taste" to one of the biggest non-singing country celebrities in the world. Brother, this is Stone Cold Steve Austin. Did you think he was going to care about your opinion? The fact that Stone Cold straight-up blocked him with no ceremony behind it is hilarious.

"If you ever owned the Stone Cold Metal Compilation, you know this is a complete lie," one Facebook user said. Yeah! Seriously, the man has phenomenal taste in music! I'm an obvious SCSA mark (wrestling lingo for "fanboy"), but still!

"You gotta hand it to Florida Georgia Line. No one else has ruined 2 genres at the same time as efficiently as them," another Facebook fiend proclaimed. On some level, I kind of understand. I certainly don't think Post Malone counts as "country" despite his apparent pivot to the genre. But, hey, that's just me!

One Facebook user went on the attack. "They haven't been a band in almost 2 years and yet here they are, living rent free in your head. I don't think I've thought about them since the last time you posted about them."

Why would Stone Cold dignify this man with anything but a casual blocking when the internet can argue on his behalf like this? Stone Cold doesn't care about your feelings. He's Stone Cold, and you're you. Truthfully, the dude is lucky Stone Cold didn't find him.

And that's the bottom line 'cause some guy on the internet said so!