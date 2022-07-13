Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Curator Among Three Suspects Charged For Stolen Eagles Lyrics

Rolling Stone reported on July 12 that three suspects --Glenn Horowitz, Edward Kosinski and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi-- have been charged in New York with allegedly possessing and intending to sell handwritten lyrics and notes by the Eagles' Don Henley for the songs "Hotel California" and "Life in the Fast Lane."

The report adds that around 100 documents worth over $1 million "were allegedly stolen in the 1970s by an unnamed biographer, who pawned them off to Horowitz in 2005." Horowitz allegedly worked with the other two suspects to sell the documents to auction houses or convince Henley to buy back his own property.

Per Rolling Stone, all three men have been charged with one count of conspiracy in the fourth degree. Horowitz faces a first-degree charge for attempted criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of hindering prosecution. Both Inciardi and Kosinski face an additional first degree count of criminal possession.

A press release quoting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg further clarified the charges.

"New York is a world-class hub for art and culture, and those who deal cultural artifacts must scrupulously follow the law," Bragg wrote. "These defendants attempted to keep and sell these unique and valuable manuscripts, despite knowing they had no right to do so. They made up stories about the origin of the documents and their right to possess them so they could turn a profit."

Inciardi has been suspended from his job at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"At this time we do not know whether Craig engaged in any wrongdoing," Rock Hall President and CEO Joel Peresman wrote in a statement shared with Rolling Stone. "He will remain on leave pending the resolution of the third party internal investigation and the extent of the charges once the indictment is unsealed."

Rolling Stone published a statement from Eagles manager Irving Azoff regarding the indictments.

"This action exposes the truth about music memorabilia sales of highly personal, stolen items hidden behind a facade of legitimacy," Azoff shared. "No one has the right to sell illegally obtained property or profit from the outright theft of irreplaceable pieces of musical history. These handwritten lyrics are an integral part of the legacy Don Henley has created over the course of his 50-plus-year career."

