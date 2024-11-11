Sting Explained Why He Had A Lot Of Anxiety About Joining ‘The Voice’

Sting has been a popular fixture in the music world for decades, first with The Police, then as a successful solo act. He has seemingly done everything imaginable with the ethereal flair of a poet and the grace of a troubadour. So you might wonder what would make this seasoned superstar nervous about being on The Voice. He 'fessed up recently about his anxiety and we wanted to know more.

Sting Will Be A Mega Mentor On Tonight's Episode Of 'The Voice'

Jennifer Hudson Is The Other Mega Mentor

Let the Three-Way Knockouts begin! That is tonight's phase of The Voice and it promises to be fun for us at home, but grueling for the contestants. On hand to assist are two huge stars, per CinemaBlend - Sting, 73, who will pitch in with coaches Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani, and Jennifer Hudson, who is onboard with coaches Michael Buble and Reba McEntire.

He Had A Confession To Make

Sting Reportedly Said That He Never Saw The Show Before

Per People, Sting admitted he had never watched The Voice. He elaborated: "When I was given the premise of the show, I was a little bit anxious, but I know Gwen very well. I'm a big admirer of Snoop Dogg, and so I thought, I'm going to take a risk. I'm going to go on the show even though I'm a little trepidatious."

Sting Said He Was Really Glad He Signed On

Helping These Talented Young Singers Was Gratifying for Him

Sting said, "I really feel good about the show. I feel good about myself, and I feel good about the young singers who are putting themselves through this ordeal. It is an ordeal, but I've loved it so far."

A Former Middle School Teacher, He Drew Upon That Experience

Enthusiasm And Curiosity Count In The Learning / Teaching Process, He Feels

According to the famed singer, "In teaching, there's no such thing as teaching, actually. What happens in a classroom is learning and people learn through enthusiasm. A teacher's job is just to be enthusiastic, show appreciation, curiosity. And that's your job here. To do the same thing, to be curious."

He Already Knew Snoop Dogg And Gwen Stefani

And He Admires Them Both

Sting took the stage with Gwen Stefani at Super Bowl XXXVII back in 2003. He graciously said of the former No Doubt songstress, "I'm so impressed by her ability to communicate with the singers so succinctly and so intelligently, so compassionately. And it's not an easy job. And she does it with such aplomb."

Sting will be on Snoop's forthcoming album, Missionary. Snoop, for his part, was dazzled. Sounds like a terrific musical partnership to watch for!