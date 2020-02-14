Premiere: Stewart Eastham Dissects a Dying Relationship in Genre-Defiant 'One More'

At a time when genre seems to matter less and less and no two classic influences sound like a bad fit, Nashville singer-songwriter Stewart Eastham looked to Motown, Southern rock taste makers Capricorn Records and what's happening right now in Music City to piece together new track "One More," which debuts today via Wide Open Country.

"At first, we really struggled with the arrangement for 'One More'," Eastham says. "We couldn't figure out if it should be a slow song or a fast song...or even what genre we thought it should land in. Then one day it magically all clicked and came together...and we ended up with the grooviest song on the record!"

Although its arrangement posed a challenge, lyrics about a dying relationship that leave a glimmer of hope for reconciliation came easy for Eastham.

"When I was first gathering songs for this record I was going through my phone looking for song ideas I'd recorded," Eastham adds. "While most of the ideas I found were just short snippets, I found 'One More' there as a full complete song! It's rare that I write a full song in one sitting like that, but that was the case with this particular song."

The track previews new album The Great Silence. It follows up Eastham's previous albums The Man I Once Was and Dancers in the Mansion. Past standout tracks "Old Lovers (In A Cheap Motel)" and "Fruit Cocktail Cannery Blues" blend rich storytelling with a twisted sense of humor and the throwback country and rock 'n' roll sound of today's Americana.

A native of Butte County in Northern California, Eastham treasured the music of such '70s singer-songwriters as Townes Van Zandt and Mickey Newbury before charting his own path as a storyteller, first with his Day of the Outlaw bandmates and later as a Tennessee troubadour.