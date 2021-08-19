Tim McGraw Says Stevie Nicks Influenced His Career and Family

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks recently joined Tim McGraw for a talk on his Apple music country show Beyond The Influence Radio. McGraw started off by telling the singer how much she has influenced his career and family, saying that his three favorite female singers were Faith Hill, Nicks, and Tammy Wynette. Off the bat, McGraw tells Nicks, "You've been such a huge influence on me and my career. You've been an influence on Faith big time in her career, and our daughter's. In fact, I've got my three favorite female singers of all time."

He continued, "And the way you sing has influenced the way I approach music in so many ways because you're such a stylist and you're such an interpreter of songs and of music, and such a storyteller in the way you do it."

A pivotal moment in the interview was when Nicks opened up about her past drug addictions. Safe to say we know the rock and roll star had a very turbulent life, revealing that she isn't sure about sharing her life story with the world. Nicks stated that she has been considering publishing some of her life stories, but would like to omit the time she spent while on drugs since she feels it doesn't "define" her life.

Speaking about her cocaine addiction, the 73-year-old told McGraw, "I managed to save myself. I got through some pretty scary moments, but I saved me, nobody else saved me. I survived. I survived my cocaine. I survived by myself. I checked myself into rehab. Nobody did that for me. I did it and that's like with my whole life. So I would dance over those parts just to give the wisdom out to people."

The singer stated that the idea of publishing her life story has been something she's thought about for four years now, but that if she indeed decided to publish something it would be broken up into four different books. She noted, "I think that what I would do first, and only lately have I thought this, I might sit down at some point across the kitchen table with some of my girlfriends who have been there for a lot of it and put on a tape recorder and just start talking from the very beginning."

The songwriter went on to discuss her lively childhood and her grandfather, who is an aspiring country singer who would play her records and taught her to sing harmonies. She spoke about signing her first record contract with 20th Century Fox right out of school before joining Lindsey Buckingham. She and Buckingham would later date on and off for years. Believe it or not, the singer stated that she wasn't interested at all in having a solo career.

The Grammy winner said, "I loved being in a band. Until 1981, I was not the least bit interested in having a solo career. Even when I decided I did want to do a solo record, I was not at all interested in leaving my band and not being in a band anymore. I just wrote way too many songs for Fleetwood Mac."

Calling them family, she said she felt safe with the group and knew she wasn't going to break up with. She noted, "So I felt like, 'I'm not trying to break up this band, I'm just trying to actually keep this band together.' Because what's going to keep this band together is me being able to make the odd solo album here and there when you guys are doing other things."

The Fleetwood Mac star was recently trending earlier this month after she made the decision to cancel her 2021 concerts amid the rising covid Delta cases. She took to Instagram to explain that she was vaccinated, at her age she was trying to be extremely cautious.

