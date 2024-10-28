Stevie Nicks Had Some Tough Advice For Katy Perry About Her Rivals

Sometimes, even the stars need advice. Life in Hollywood can be tough. As much love as the stars get, they can also get a lot of hate and negativity thrown their way. As Katy Perry was dealing with some of that hate, Stevie Nicks had some tough advice for the singer.

Stevie Nicks Delivers Some Sound Advice

Fox News shares a conversation between Katy Perry and Stevie Nicks that happened years ago. Nicks had shared snippets of their conversation with The Rolling Stone. Nicks said, "About 10 years ago, Katy Perry was talking to me about the internet armies of all the girl singers, and how cruel and rancid they were."

If you have any social media, you know just how cruel people can be. Now imagine if you are famous, that cruelty then multiples by millions as you have millions of opinions thrown your way. As Katy Perry was complaining about the drama online, Stevie Nicks decided to share some advice.

Nicks told the singer that she is not on the internet. Then, when asked who her rivals were she said the following. "Katy, I don't have rivals. I have friends. All the other women singers I know are friends. Nobody's competing. Get off the internet, and you won't have rivals either."

Nicks Vs. The Internet

Stevie Nicks was not shy in telling Katy Perry, or the world, that she hates the internet. Additionally, she shared how it has made her give up on hopes of another hit record. She stated, "I mean, all the people that are my age, we gave up on hit records a long time ago." She admits that she doesn't know how to "maneuver" around the internet and the streaming platforms that so easily push songs to the top of the charts now.

However, Nicks doesn't mind taking a back seat. She doesn't even use a cellphone. The iphone she has is just for the camera, "it isn't actually connected to a network." She continues on to share that she is thankful that social media didn't exist when she was up and coming.

"It would have been terrible" she claimed. She compared stars of today and how they are treated to her tie. "We never had. terrible paparazzi," she claimed. "Our fans always really honored us and treated us with care. Nobody chased us down. It was fun. It was never terrorizing." She ended with, "I could never live like that."

Seeing as Katy Perry still has a social media presence I don't know if she truly took Stevie Nicks advice. However, it is tough to heed her no social media or internet advice in today's day and age, no matter how sound it may be.