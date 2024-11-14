Stevie Nicks Reveals Major Regret That She Didn’t Get To Say Goodbye To Late Fleetwood Mac Member Christine McVie

Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie were the two females in one of the most successful rock bands of all time, Fleetwood Mac. When Nicks, 76, heard that McVie was sick back in 2022, she was eager to rush to England to be with her pal. Unfortunately, as Nicks has said, things did not work out and she never had a chance to say farewell, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Christine McVie's Family Told Stevie Nicks To Hold Off Coming

Nicks Delayed Her Trip, Respecting Their Wishes

Nicks said to Rolling Stone via Showbiz Cheat Sheet, "We got a phone call from someone. He told us that she was ill. I said, 'OK. We're going to rent a plane right now, and we're going to come over there.' And then we got a call back. Her family said, 'Don't come until we see how things go here.' Her family is super funny, as was she."

Just mere hours later, Nicks got a call telling her that McVie had passed away at the age of 79. She was utterly bereft.

Nicks recalled, "So anyway, a few hours later they called and said that she'd died. So I did not get to say goodbye to her. My plan was to go and sit on her bed and sing 'Touched By an Angel' to her, like I did with my dad, for two or three hours or however long it took to either bring her back or send her off. I didn't get to do that, and I was angry. Because this was a different kind of friend. This was my music soulmate, my best girlfriend."

Stevie Nicks Said She Felt 'Awestruck' By McVie Right Away

She Was Certain That They Would Become Close

Nicks said she was bowled over by McVie right off the bat. "I mean, I thought, I have just met my new best friend, for sure. I had no doubt that she was gonna say, absolutely, when we drove away that night."

She Finally Realized That She Needed To Put A Halt To Her Endless Sorrow Over McVie's Death

Nicks Let Go Of Her Grief At Last

Nicks said, "I had her from 1975 until she died, and I miss her every day. And I just finally realized being onstage, the night before last, in the rain in front of 30,000 people, that it was time for us to let her go. And stop being so sad, because I cried every single night. It's like, 'Fly. We're not holding you down anymore.'"