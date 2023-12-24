Steven Spielberg's Son Sawyer Has an Acting Role in WWII Drama 'Masters of the Air'

In the upcoming war drama "Masters of the Air," produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, Spielberg's son Sawyer is set to make a screen appearance.

Sawyer will play Lt. Roy Frank Claytor in the epic Apple TV+ original miniseries, which premieres Jan. 26, 2024. It serves as a companion series to the other Spielberg-Hanks-produced World War II dramas, "Band of Brothers" (2001) and "The Pacific" (2010).

Sawyer will appear in the first three episodes of "Masters of the Air," a $300 million production about the "Bloody Hundredth," a real-life American bomber group that sustained massive casualties bringing the war to Hitler's doorstep.

Claytor, whom Sawyer portrays in the series, flew 10 missions with the squadron until their plane was attacked by enemy aircraft and badly damaged. Claytor managed to bail out and evade capture before returning to England. It is not yet known how "Masters of the Air" will handle Claytor's story; but given the track record of the series' companion shows, we can expect a retelling that sticks closely to the true events.

It's the biggest onscreen project yet for Sawyer, 31, who has had a number of roles in both theater and film during his career. Scroll through to learn more about the promising up-and-comer, including his other acting roles and his personal life.

Sawyer Spielberg's Acting Roles

Sawyer Spielberg — emerging from the towering shadow of his father, iconic director Steven Spielberg — is carving out his own niche in the acting world with an eclectic array of roles that showcase his versatility and commitment to the craft. Trained at the Atlantic Theater Company in New York City, Spielberg is also a founding member of the Where Are They Going Theatre Company. His passion for the stage is evident in his rich theater background, with credits including roles in productions of "Anne Frank" and "Of Mice and Men" at Bay Street and a turn as Guildenstern and Francisco in "Hamlet" at Guild Hall of East Hampton. Spielberg's dedication to his art is reflected in his choice of roles, spanning from Micha in "The Belgrade Trilogy" to Kostya in "The Seagull" at TheatreLab. His film credits, though fewer, are no less impressive. He's appeared as a war protester in the 2017 film "The Post" and took on the role of Sam in the rural horror film "Honeydew," marking his first lead role in a movie. Sawyer's foray into film has been met with both anticipation and acclaim. His lead role in "Honeydew" showcased his ability to dive into complex characters, a skill he honed on stage but translates powerfully to the screen. The film, described as a "feverish horror" by its director Devereux Milburn, sees Spielberg play Sam, a young man who, along with his girlfriend, experiences a harrowing ordeal involving strange cravings and hallucinations after seeking shelter with an aging farmer and her son. The trailer alone has been described as "seriously creepy," a testament to the unsettling atmosphere that the film evokes. Discussing his transition from theater to film, Spielberg has been quoted saying, "I always thought I'd be producing or doing something behind the scenes," expressing his initial reticence about the pacing of film acting compared to the constant action offered by the stage. Spielberg has not only worked in front of the camera but also behind the scenes on sets such as "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," learning the ropes from a variety of positions. This well-rounded exposure to the film industry undoubtedly enriches his acting, lending a depth of understanding to his performances. His family's legacy in film is a double-edged sword, offering both a platform and a challenge to distinguish his own work. Yet, Sawyer Spielberg seems to approach this with a sense of groundedness and inspiration, particularly from his actress mother, Kate Capshaw, whom he cites as "a big part of my career." It's clear that, for Spielberg, acting is not just a profession but also a passion, fueled by a lifetime immersed in the world of cinematic storytelling. As he continues to build his career, Sawyer Spielberg stands at the cusp of a new chapter, one that honors his lineage while asserting his individual artistry. With his recent performance in "Honeydew" and his upcoming role in "Martyr of Gowanus," alongside actors such as Holt McCallany, and his involvement in "Masters of the Air," Spielberg is both following in familial footsteps and treading new ground, promising a compelling journey ahead for audiences to witness.

Sawyer Spielberg's Personal Life

Sawyer Spielberg, the youngest son of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, was born on March 10, 1992, in Los Angeles, California. Growing up in a household steeped in cinematic history, Sawyer's path seemed destined to intertwine with the arts from an early age. Yet his journey into acting was not a straightforward one. As he shared on "The Drew Barrymore Show," his father's directorial prowess extended beyond the set and into their home, humorously guiding him through his teenage routines with a directorial command: "Sure enough, he came in, he said 'action,' and I got up, brushed my teeth, came downstairs for breakfast and it worked."

Despite the early influence of his parents' careers in film, Sawyer initially envisioned a different future for himself. With aspirations that ranged from engineering to culinary arts, it was only after exploring theater at age 17 that he began to seriously consider a career in acting. This revelation was profound, as he later recounted, "It wasn't until about two or three years ago that I wanted to try doing more film work .... For a long time I only imagined myself doing theater."

Theater didn't just open professional doors for Sawyer; it also played Cupid in his personal life. He met his now-wife, Raye Levine Spielberg, during an acting class where they both felt an "immediate connection." As Sawyer fondly recalled, "We've been tied at the hip ever since." The couple married in October 2018 and have since welcomed a child, marking the beginning of another generation in the Spielberg legacy.

Sawyer's personal interests also extend to other endeavors. He has a passion for Brazilian jiu-jitsu and cooking.