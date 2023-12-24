Steven Spielberg's Son Sawyer Has an Acting Role in WWII Drama 'Masters of the Air'

In the upcoming war drama "Masters of the Air," produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, Spielberg's son Sawyer is set to make a screen appearance.
Sawyer will play Lt. Roy Frank Claytor in the epic Apple TV+ original miniseries, which premieres Jan. 26, 2024. It serves as a companion series to the other Spielberg-Hanks-produced World War II dramas, "Band of Brothers" (2001) and "The Pacific" (2010).
Sawyer will appear in the first three episodes of "Masters of the Air," a $300 million production about the "Bloody Hundredth," a real-life American bomber group that sustained massive casualties bringing the war to Hitler's doorstep.
Claytor, whom Sawyer portrays in the series, flew 10 missions with the squadron until their plane was attacked by enemy aircraft and badly damaged. Claytor managed to bail out and evade capture before returning to England. It is not yet known how "Masters of the Air" will handle Claytor's story; but given the track record of the series' companion shows, we can expect a retelling that sticks closely to the true events.
It's the biggest onscreen project yet for Sawyer, 31, who has had a number of roles in both theater and film during his career. Scroll through to learn more about the promising up-and-comer, including his other acting roles and his personal life.
Sawyer Spielberg's Acting Roles
Sawyer Spielberg's Personal Life
Sawyer Spielberg, the youngest son of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, was born on March 10, 1992, in Los Angeles, California. Growing up in a household steeped in cinematic history, Sawyer's path seemed destined to intertwine with the arts from an early age. Yet his journey into acting was not a straightforward one. As he shared on "The Drew Barrymore Show," his father's directorial prowess extended beyond the set and into their home, humorously guiding him through his teenage routines with a directorial command: "Sure enough, he came in, he said 'action,' and I got up, brushed my teeth, came downstairs for breakfast and it worked."
Despite the early influence of his parents' careers in film, Sawyer initially envisioned a different future for himself. With aspirations that ranged from engineering to culinary arts, it was only after exploring theater at age 17 that he began to seriously consider a career in acting. This revelation was profound, as he later recounted, "It wasn't until about two or three years ago that I wanted to try doing more film work .... For a long time I only imagined myself doing theater."
Theater didn't just open professional doors for Sawyer; it also played Cupid in his personal life. He met his now-wife, Raye Levine Spielberg, during an acting class where they both felt an "immediate connection." As Sawyer fondly recalled, "We've been tied at the hip ever since." The couple married in October 2018 and have since welcomed a child, marking the beginning of another generation in the Spielberg legacy.
Related Content
Sawyer's personal interests also extend to other endeavors. He has a passion for Brazilian jiu-jitsu and cooking.
READ MORE: 'Masters of the Air': Everything We Know About the Upcoming WWII Epic from the Producers of 'Band of Brothers' and 'The Pacific'
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.