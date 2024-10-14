'Hart to Hart' Star Stefanie Powers Says She Leaned On Robert Wagner After Both Lost Their Partners In Tragic Deaths

You might recall the entertaining early 1980s TV series, Hart to Hart, that starred Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers as a married pair of affluent, amateur sleuths. The chemistry between the glamorous duo was palpable, which made helped make the show a popular hit during its run. Off screen, per foxnews.com, they were also close. As Powers recently told Fox News Digital via foxnews.com, they looked to each other for support after their partners both died suddenly and tragically in November 1981.

Powers' beau, actor William Holden, 63, passed away following a fall. Wagner's wife, actress Natalie Wood, 43, drowned in a boating accident off Catalina Island. In the depths of their grief, Powers and Wagner, who is now 94, reached out to one another.

Powers, 81, said, "We did — we leaned on each other for support. And we also understood that we had committed to do a television series. It had to go on. The show had to go on, and no one would've understood that more than the partners we both lost."

Robert Wagner And Stefanie Powers Knew They Both Had To Keep Going After Their Partners Died

They Had Important Responsibilities

Powers acknowledged, "It was a very difficult time. We were held up by a lot of wonderful people and friends, some mutual friends and some on each side of the coin. And RJ [Wagner] had daughters. He also had children to keep supporting... emotionally. So it was a complicated and difficult time."

Powers And Wagner Still Have A Very Special Bond

They still reminisce about their days long ago making the TV show. It sounds like the years between then and now just seem to fall away when they get together.

Powers said,"There are so many wonderful memories. I saw [Wagner] two days ago. And every time we see each other, we talk about, 'Do you remember when?' It crops up all these little memories... 'Hart to Hart' was a gift because it played on both of our sensibilities."

Despite A 24-Year Age Difference, Stefanie Powers And William Holden Also Shared A Unique Relationship

They Had Lots In Common

Holden and Powers loved to travel, both were seasoned actors, and they were concerned about the environment.

Powers said, "There was an age difference, but it disappeared. We had both begun our careers as teenagers during the Hollywood of the old studio system... There were a lot of synchronicities. We were both actors, and we understood some of those challenges, but we also shared tremendous curiosities... We would both read newspapers together and focus on some astonishing things that happened in some very far away, remote places. We would say, 'Look at this. Maybe we should go here.' And we did."

Holden's memory and presence never leave Powers to this day. "When certain things happen, I can sort of feel him winking."