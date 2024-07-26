Steakhouse Kicks A Nurse Out Over Her Outfit

A Louisiana steakhouse is garnering some backlash after it kicked out a nurse over her outfit. Management claimed that her attire violated the dress code and was "too revealing."

Y'Mine McClanahan said that she wore a two-piece outfit to Stabs Prime Steak and Seafood in Baton Rouge. In her Facebook post, she claims that she wore the outfit several times. However, recently the restaurant changed its dress code.

"People can wear jeans, regular t shirts, their waitresses can wear mini skirts with their butt hanging out and fish nets but my set is too revealing for the 'atmosphere' they're trying to create," she said. "Never again. I'm done with Stabs." McClanahan shared a video of a heated exchange with the steakhouse's co-owner, Dori Murvin.

"I just wanted to get it on camera why I can't come in with what I have on," McClanahan asked.

"This is just too revealing at the top," Murvin explained. The nurse then pointed to the waitress's outfit, arguing that it was more revealing. However, the owner wasn't having it. "I'm telling you that we have buckled down on our dress code," Murvin replied. "It's been like this for a while now."

Steakhouse Throws Out Customer

McClanahan claims to have worn the same outfit at a different location two weeks prior. She said that her outfit was not revealing or exposing herself. She ended up going to Zea Rotisserie & Bar.

"I left feeling kind of mortified, violated, ashamed and really humiliated because I had never had something happen like this to me as a working professional," McClanahan revealed to WAFB. "You feel alienated and it's like well what's wrong with me. What's the problem with me?"

The steakhouse lists its dress code policy as "business casual." Following backlash online, the steakhouse released a statement.

"We have a dress code policy that we ask our customers to observe. A few times a month we speak with our guests about their attire including asking them to remove baseball hats in our restaurant. Contrary to reports our attire policy is not new, it has been in effect for over three years now," Stabs said in a statement to WAFB.

"We spoke with a guest yesterday about her attire and she pointed out that we have waitstaff dressed in a manner that might not meet the standard of our attire policy. For the last several weeks we have actually been working on a different uniform so that we are not asking a different standard for our customers than we are requiring of our staff."