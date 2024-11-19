Stayin' Alive: Bee Gees Icon Colin 'Smiley' Petersen Dies At 78

Australian drummer Colin "Smiley" Petersen, most notably known as the original Bee Gees drummer, passed away on Monday, November 18, at the age of 78. According to Petersen's representatives, Peterson died suddenly in his sleep, just days later after his latest performance.

The Best of the Bee Gees, a supergroup tribute band that performs Bee Gees music, announced the news of Petersen's passing. "It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dear friend Colin 'Smiley' Petersen," reads the statement on Facebook. "He enriched our lives and bound our group with love, care and respect. Not sure how we can go on without his glowing smile and deep friendship. We love you Col. Rest in Peace."

The band shared the statement on their website, with several people talking about Petersen's legacy and friendship. "I've known Colin for 34 years and was thrilled when he agreed to bring his career full circle by joining the Best Of The Bee Gees," Greg Shaw, Petersen's manager said. "It was an honour to have called him my friend."

Fellow friend and colleague of Petersen's, Evan Webster also commented on Petersen's life. "Our lives were enriched the moment Colin joined our troupe. We shared years of laughs and music travelling around the country," he said. "He was such a fine gentleman and lived among us with grace and honour."

Remembering Colin Petersen

Known mainly as the Bee Gees original drummer, Colin Petersen, born in 1946, actually started his entertainment career as a child actor at the age of seven. He starred as Smiley Greevins in the film Smiley in 1956. Other of his films include The Scamp in 1957 and A Cry from the Streets in 1958.

It was at Humpbong State School that he developed an interest in music and drumming. Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb all attended the same school. He would become acquainted with Maurice, which led to him becoming the first Bee Gees drummer. Petersen stayed with the band from 1967 to 1969, playing drums in six of the band's albums. These are Spicks and Specks, Bee Gees's 1st, Horizontal, Idea, Odessa, and Cucumber Castle.

After leaving the band, Petersen formed Humpy Bong, a folk rock band, alongside Jonathan Kelly and Tun Staffell. The group formed in 1970 but quickly disbanded in the same year, having recorded some singles without playing any concerts. Later, he returned to Australia and, in the past five years, joined The Best of the Bee Gees as their drummer.