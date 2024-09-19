Statue Falls And Crushes Woman To Death In Front Of Horrified Boyfriend: Shocking Video

In a horrific tragedy, a statue in Naples fell and crushed a woman to death in front of her horrified boyfriend. A security camera captured the tragic incident.

In the video, you can see the couple walking down a street in Naples. Just moments later, a statue fell off a nearby building and struck the woman in the head. It knocked her to the ground. Sadly, her injuries proved too great, and she died.

In the video, her boyfriend yells for help for his girlfriend. In the security footage, 30-year-old Chiara Jaconis was with her boyfriend. The couple had their suitcases and bags headed to the airport. That's when the tragedy happened.

In a split second, the statue fell from the roof and landed on top of Jaconis. The impact echoed through the empty street. Jaconis's boyfriend Livio Rousseau, 29, screamed his girlfriend's name. He knelt beside her body and started crying out "Oh my God!"

Statue Kills Woman

He continued to kneel beside her until another person came to help.

Following the tragic incident, the City Council of Naples spoke out.

"On behalf of myself and the entire City Council of Naples, I express our most sincere condolences for the death of Chiara Jaconis, the young tourist from Padua tragically struck by an object falling from a balcony in the Spanish Quarters," said Enza Amato, president of the City Council of Naples.

They added, "The City Council, deeply affected by the news, immediately observed a minute of silence as a sign of respect and closeness to Chiara's family. In this moment of pain, we gather around her loved ones, expressing our solidarity."

Jaconis was from the northern city of Padua. She worked as a manager for the fashion brand Prada. Following her passing, the Tourism Councilor also spoke out about her tragic passing and the accident with the statue.

"We hoped until the end but the doctors had already prepared us for the worst. Yesterday I also met Chiara's parents and sister, my first thoughts and a long hug go to them and to her boyfriend. Chiara will remain in all of our hearts," added Tourism Councilor Teresa Armato.