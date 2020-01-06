Walking around fairgrounds is incredibly nostalgic. Fairgoers get to hop on the Ferris wheel that only comes around once a year and eat pretty much any fried dessert on a stick; cream puffs, Oreos, Twinkies, and even sticks of butter. Fair food is the best, and it seems like there are always a million options. Funnel cake and carnival rides are a strangely perfect combination, which is probably why so many families throughout the United States make it a tradition to attend their local county fair each year.

Here's our round-up of the best state fairs in America to add to your calendar in 2020.

1. Minnesota State Fair in St Paul

When: Aug. 27 - Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2020

This is the largest state fair in the country by daily attendance. They have so many animals onsite -- even llamas and alpacas.

2. The State Fair of Texas in Dallas

When: 25 September-18 October 2020

Texas State Fair has been running every year since 1886. The fair features Big Tex, a giant cowboy sculpture that welcomes attendees to the historic Fair Park. Attend the horse shows or stop by the state fair wine garden.

3. Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis

When: August 6-16, 2020

For $3, you can take a trip down the beloved 200 ft. Giant slide, a fair favorite for 50 years.

4. Iowa State Fair in Des Moines

When: August 13-23, 2020

Stop by the Thrill Zone for some heart-pumping rides if you're in the mood for a little adventure.

5. Great New York State Fair in Syracuse

When: August 26 - September 7, 2020

This historic fair dates back to 1841. Food lovers make sure to stop by the Taste NY Food Truck Competition, where 40 different trucks will compete for the most "New York" items.

6. Ohio State Fair in Columbus

When: July 29 - August 9, 2020

The beer and wine garden has the actual Budweiser Clydesdales onsite. You can enjoy camel rides, the butterfly garden and watch the Human Cannonball Crusaders fly 40 ft in the air.

7. Arizona State Fair in Phoenix

When: TBD 2020

This state fair features one of the biggest Ferris wheels in the world, La Grande Wheel.

8. North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh

When: October 15-25, 2020

The Antique Farm Machinery exhibit features vintage farm tools. There are also poultry, livestock and domestic rabbit competitions.

9. Florida State Fair in Tampa

When: February 6 - 17, 2020

The Midway Sky Eye is allegedly America's tallest traveling Ferris Wheel.

10. California State Fair in Sacramento

When: July 17-August 2, 2020

This 17-day event shows off California's industries and agriculture with a diverse selection of food and entertainment.

11. Kentucky State Fair in Louisville

When: August 20-30, 2020

AgLand highlights Kentucky farmers and field heritage as well as FFA exhibits.

12. Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis

When: August 7-23, 2020

Visitors can attend the hot air balloon race, high school marching band contest and enjoy plenty of rides and snacks around The Midway.

13. Hopkinton State Fair in Hopkinton, New Hampshire

When: Labor Day Weekend 2020

For over 100 years, the Hopkinton State Fair has been an NH tradition. There are livestock shows, pulling competitions and even a farmers market.

14. The Big E in West Springfield

When: June 26-28, 2020

The largest fair in New England, the Massachusetts State fair features concerts, parades and just about every kind of food you can imagine. There's a reason The Big E is known as "New England's Great State Fair."

15. Alaska State Fair in Palmer

When: August 27 - September 7, 2020

Mark your calendars because Jon Pardi will be performing this year!

16. The Fryeburg Fair in Fryeburg, Maine

When: October 4 - 11, 2020

The biggest state fair in Maine is also the Blue Ribbon Classic Agricultural Fair, dating back to 1851.

17. Washington State Fair in Puyallup

When: April 16-19, 2020

The largest attraction in the state of Washington is also one of the top ten biggest in the entire country.

18. Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City

When: September 17-27, 2020

Nearly one million people come out to attend this annual state fair. The horse shows and rodeos make it unforgettable.

19. Colorado State Fair in Pueblo

When: August 28-Sept 7, 2020

For over 100 years, the CO State Fair has been welcoming visitors to its fairgrounds. There fair features a rodeo, motorsports entertainment and a horse show.

20. Utah State Fair in Salt Lake City

When: September 10-20, 2020

The fairgrounds are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Enjoy tons of entertainment like the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, The Great American Duck Race and Wizards Challenge.