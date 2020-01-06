Walking around fairgrounds is incredibly nostalgic. Fairgoers get to hop on the Ferris wheel that only comes around once a year and eat pretty much any fried dessert on a stick; cream puffs, Oreos, Twinkies, and even sticks of butter. Fair food is the best, and it seems like there are always a million options. Funnel cake and carnival rides are a strangely perfect combination, which is probably why so many families throughout the United States make it a tradition to attend their local county fair each year.
Here's our round-up of the best state fairs in America to add to your calendar in 2020.
1. Minnesota State Fair in St Paul
When: Aug. 27 - Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2020
This is the largest state fair in the country by daily attendance. They have so many animals onsite -- even llamas and alpacas.
2. The State Fair of Texas in Dallas
When: 25 September-18 October 2020
Texas State Fair has been running every year since 1886. The fair features Big Tex, a giant cowboy sculpture that welcomes attendees to the historic Fair Park. Attend the horse shows or stop by the state fair wine garden.
3. Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis
When: August 6-16, 2020
For $3, you can take a trip down the beloved 200 ft. Giant slide, a fair favorite for 50 years.
4. Iowa State Fair in Des Moines
When: August 13-23, 2020
Stop by the Thrill Zone for some heart-pumping rides if you're in the mood for a little adventure.
5. Great New York State Fair in Syracuse
When: August 26 - September 7, 2020
This historic fair dates back to 1841. Food lovers make sure to stop by the Taste NY Food Truck Competition, where 40 different trucks will compete for the most "New York" items.
6. Ohio State Fair in Columbus
When: July 29 - August 9, 2020
The beer and wine garden has the actual Budweiser Clydesdales onsite. You can enjoy camel rides, the butterfly garden and watch the Human Cannonball Crusaders fly 40 ft in the air.
7. Arizona State Fair in Phoenix
When: TBD 2020
This state fair features one of the biggest Ferris wheels in the world, La Grande Wheel.
8. North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh
When: October 15-25, 2020
The Antique Farm Machinery exhibit features vintage farm tools. There are also poultry, livestock and domestic rabbit competitions.
9. Florida State Fair in Tampa
When: February 6 - 17, 2020
The Midway Sky Eye is allegedly America's tallest traveling Ferris Wheel.
10. California State Fair in Sacramento
When: July 17-August 2, 2020
This 17-day event shows off California's industries and agriculture with a diverse selection of food and entertainment.
11. Kentucky State Fair in Louisville
When: August 20-30, 2020
AgLand highlights Kentucky farmers and field heritage as well as FFA exhibits.
12. Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis
When: August 7-23, 2020
Visitors can attend the hot air balloon race, high school marching band contest and enjoy plenty of rides and snacks around The Midway.
13. Hopkinton State Fair in Hopkinton, New Hampshire
When: Labor Day Weekend 2020
For over 100 years, the Hopkinton State Fair has been an NH tradition. There are livestock shows, pulling competitions and even a farmers market.
14. The Big E in West Springfield
When: June 26-28, 2020
The largest fair in New England, the Massachusetts State fair features concerts, parades and just about every kind of food you can imagine. There's a reason The Big E is known as "New England's Great State Fair."
15. Alaska State Fair in Palmer
When: August 27 - September 7, 2020
Mark your calendars because Jon Pardi will be performing this year!
16. The Fryeburg Fair in Fryeburg, Maine
When: October 4 - 11, 2020
The biggest state fair in Maine is also the Blue Ribbon Classic Agricultural Fair, dating back to 1851.
17. Washington State Fair in Puyallup
When: April 16-19, 2020
The largest attraction in the state of Washington is also one of the top ten biggest in the entire country.
18. Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City
When: September 17-27, 2020
Nearly one million people come out to attend this annual state fair. The horse shows and rodeos make it unforgettable.
19. Colorado State Fair in Pueblo
When: August 28-Sept 7, 2020
For over 100 years, the CO State Fair has been welcoming visitors to its fairgrounds. There fair features a rodeo, motorsports entertainment and a horse show.
20. Utah State Fair in Salt Lake City
When: September 10-20, 2020
The fairgrounds are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Enjoy tons of entertainment like the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, The Great American Duck Race and Wizards Challenge.