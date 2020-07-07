State Fair of Texas Canceled for 2020 Season

For decades, Texans from across the Lone Star State have gathered at Dallas' Fair Park for the State Fair of Texas. This year, however, for only the eighth time in its 134-year history, there will be no fair. Officials have announced that the 2020 season of the State Fair, which draws over 2 million fairgoers each year, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The cancellation marks the first time the fair has been canceled since World War II.

It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the #StateFairofTX will not open for the 2020 season. We can’t wait to welcome you back in 2021, in Texas-style of course, with the biggest and the best, “Howdy, Folks!” #BigTex For more info., please visit https://t.co/MUcfN1JeeF pic.twitter.com/OwCRTF3wmg — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) July 7, 2020

"This was an extremely tough decision. The health and safety of all involved has remained our top priority throughout the decision-making process," board chair Gina Norris said in a written statement. "While we cannot predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in September, the recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of North Texas."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said, considering a recent spike in coronavirus cases, canceling the fair is the responsible decision.

"COVID-19's spread is rampant in our community, and public health must come first," Johnson said in a written statement. "We all have to do what it takes to slow this virus so we can save lives and livelihoods and get back to doing what we enjoy."

Big Tex and the rest of the state fair attractions will return on Sept. 24, 2021 and will run through Oct. 17, 2021.

In addition to delicious food, rides and family fun, the State Fair of Texas is known for the Cotton Bowl, an annual college football game. The Cotton Bowl is the site of the notorious Red River Showdown between the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma.

University of Texas officials say the football game is still expected to occur. The decision will be up to the NCAA and participating universities.

