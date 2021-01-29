Spend The Night at This Springfield, Tennessee Ark of Biblical Proportions

One of the quirkier AirBNB options in Middle Tennessee can be found in the city of Springfield. That's where you can find the ideal cross between a house boat, a cozy cabin and the traditional depiction of Noah's Ark from the Old Testament.

The one bedroom, one bathroom rental fits up to four guests (not two each of every animal on Earth because no pets are allowed) and features a two-person hot tub. Inside, it's more log cabin than Biblical vessel.

It's one of several rentals on a 50-plus acre property, with other options including a Civil War cabin and a treehouse mansion. Per the listing, the grounds include hiking trails, a labyrinth, a pond to fish and a creek that runs year-round.

Best of all, the Ark's superhost owner's only asking for $157 per night.

If something more reasonable than 40 days and 40 nights in this Ark sounds appealing, read on to learn more about Springfield.

Springfield sits about 30 miles north of Nashville, so it's a getaway that's not too far from the big city (or such nearby destinations as Greenbrier, Goodlettsville, Gallatin, Clarksville, Murfreesboro and Hendersonville). Or you can find adventures close by at the Legacy Golf Course, the Robertson County Fairgrounds and fishing destination Wartrace Lake. It's part of the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN Metropolitan Statistical Area.

it's the county seat of Robertson County and is in the Central (CST) time zone. Per City Data, the per capita income in 2017 was $23,220. The estimated median household income sits at $46,649. In 2018, the cost of living index came in at 87, which is below the national average of 100.

Per Springfieldtn.gov, the city's police department has 41 sworn police officers.

For more statistics, including home values, visit City Data.