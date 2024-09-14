Two Bomb Threats Against Elementary Schools Terrify Springfield, Ohio Community

Two elementary schools in Springfield, Ohio, were emptied for a second straight day because of bomb threats, reported the New York Post. Tensions are reportedly running high there. Approximately 20,000 Haitian immigrants have poured into this community. Its population is around 60,000.

The two schools - Snowhill Elementary School and Perrin Woods - had their students shifted to other locations, according to a school spokesperson. A third school, Roosevelt Middle School, "had already shuttered prior to the start of the school day," the Post reported.

These steps were taken as precautionary measures, according to a statement issued by city spokesperson Karen Graves. "Authorities, with the support of explosive detection canines, have conducted thorough inspections and cleared the facilities listed in the threats."

Additional Threats Were Sent By Email

A Municipal Employee And Springfield City Commissioners Were Reportedly Singled Out

A municipal employee and city commissioners reportedly got emailed bomb threats.

The Post reported that even more locations were targeted by threats in another email. They include "Springfield City Hall, Cliff Park High School, Perrin Woods Elementary School, Roosevelt Middle School and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the Ohio License Bureau Southside," according to spokesperson Karen Graves.

The FBI and local law enforcement personnel are working to determine the origin of the emails.

Donald Trump's Remarks During The Presidential Debate Are Thought To Have Escalated Uneasiness In Springfield

Trump Did Not Back Down On His Claims About Pets Being Eaten

In the September 10 debate with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Trump, the Republican presidential nominee and former president, made assertions "that Haitian migrants in Springfield had been abducting and eating pets" [of residents], per the Post.

Trump said, "In Springfield, they're eating the dogs. The people that came in, they're eating the cats. They're eating — they're eating the pets of the people that live there."

Although Trump was challenged by debate moderator David Muir, he pushed back with "the people on television say their dog was eaten by the people that went there."

Springfield's City Manager Took Issue With What Trump Said

He Denied What The Former President Said About Residents' Pets

Bryan Heck, Springfield's city manager, disputed Trump's claims. He reportedly "said there were 'no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community.'"