Spotify's Hot Country 2022 Artists to Watch: BRELAND, Morgan Wade, Ashley Cooke, Ashland Craft, and More

Spotify has officially released their favorite country artists to keep an eye out for 2022, and the list is definitely smoking! Spotify's Hot Country 2022 Artists to Watch list includes some of our best-loved newcomers who are making their name known in the country industry! The list consists of BRELAND, Ashley Cooke, Kolby Cooper, Ashland Craft, Dalton Dover, Madeline Edwards, Carter Faith, Conner Smith, Morgan Wade, and Chase Wright.

The country singers were all captured through an adorable video reacting to the news as they heard they were chosen as Artists to Watch, excited for their career and the new year ahead. You can hear Cooke say "Oh my gosh this is so crazy," while Faith goes into shock saying she "needs to go call my mom."

BRELAND

One of the most notable singers on the list is 26-year-old BRELAND, who collaborated with Dierks Bently and HARDY on "Beers on Me" and performed the hit single at the 2021 CMA Awards. Through a press release, the singer noted, "Being a Hot Country Artist To Watch means being recognized by one of the best platforms for consuming music and country music especially. Just being able to be on that list with all those other incredible artists is special."

The singer released his R&B-country hybrid platinum debut My Truck, earning him high praise in the country charts due to collaborations with Chase Rice, Lauren Alaina, and Sam Hunt.

Ashley Cooke

Raised between Florida and California, Cooke began as an indie artist, debuting her new project last year in 2021. Already Drank That Beer, Side A received critical acclaim due to her collaboration with Roman Alexander on "Between You & Me. The song received over 18 million streams on Spotify.

"It is an enormous honor, and I cannot express how thankful I am for my music to be continuously recognized and championed since my debut single a year ago, " Cooke stated. "As a new artist, Spotify has been instrumental in helping me connect with fans in a time where that's had its challenges, and I know none of us could do it without them."

Morgan Wade

Morgan Wade has slowly been taking over the counter radio with her single, Wilder Days, off of her popular breakout debut Reckless. The album earned her widespread accolated due to her unique vocal style, including recognition as theBest Country Album of 2021by Rolling Stone.

Wade stated she was "grateful" to be on the list, knowing how much impact it will have on her career as an artist. She shared, "There's such an immediate audience who learns about me, about the album, and most importantly about my songs as a result. I'm grateful to be included."

Carter Faith

Carter Faith is no stranger to the country world, sharing her love for passionate lyrics and emotional heartfelt ballads. The singer has shared the stage with several top artists such as Chris Young, Old Dominion, and Cole Swindell, making a name for herself in Nashville.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate being an artist to watch this year, Faith thanked Spotify saying, "@hotcountry ARTIST TO WATCH 2022 😭😭😭😭😭❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 thank you @spotify this means the entire world."

Chase Wright

Chase Wright is definitely changing the country world by adding on his own twist to it, bringing in some electric loops and pop-rock chords to traditional country music. His single, "Why Should We" broke Spotify's mold becoming a success with over 17 million streams.

The 24-year-old knows how to give country music a fresh take with his up-tempo tunes and lyrics such as, "Why should we talk/ Like we're not gonna end up tangled up, waking' up/ Acting like this ain't a thing?/ Why should we waste/ This night and that kiss you on your mind/ Every sign, every second that you don't wanna waste?/ Why should we stay?"

Conner Smith

The youngest of the bach, 21-year-old Smith, is a Nashville native who has been surrounded by songwriting since he was young. He saw viral success back in 2021 when his song "I Hate Alabama" was an internet sensation following the Crimson Tide's college football loss in two years.

"Being selected as a Hot Country Artist To Watch means more to me than I can really say," Smith stated. "I think because it shows that all the hard work I've been putting in is starting to pay off. It's validation that over these past few years I've been working so hard, writing these songs, and dreaming about getting the chance to start my career."

Ashland Craft

South Carolina's Ashland Craft has been taking the songwriting world by storm, earning a heavy fanbase with the release of her debut album TRAVELIN' KIND. Craft actually placed top 10 on NBC's The Voice during the show's 13th season in 2017.

Flash forward to now, the singer-songwriter has moved on up and has collaborated with major artists including Brothers Osborne on MIXTAPE: Vol. 2 and HARDY's A Rock. She is also set to join Ashley McBryde on tour!

"I am so excited to be a part of Spotify's Hot Country Artists to Watch 2022. It is a huge honor for us as up-and-coming musicians," Craft said. "I'm really looking forward to getting my music out there on such an incredible platform and sharing it with y'all. To Spotify and everyone who's listening, thank you so much for your support!"

Dalton Dover

Dover began signing in George church's and will now be singing on stage next to big artists in front of country fans! The 23-year-old gained country music inspiration from his grandfather who taught him country music by listening to artists such as Joe Diffie, Stever Wariner, and Rhett Akins. He earned a spot on Blake Shelton's team on Season 16 of The Voice and since skyrocketed on TikTok where her garnered millions of fans, becoming an internet sensation.

"Growing up in Georgia loving country music, I'd tell people I'm a singer and they'd ask 'oh yeah, anything we may have heard?' Now I'm able to answer that with confidence," Dover said through a press release. "Having 'You Got A Small Town' on Hot Country has been massive -- the other day I was playing it for my family and my kids heard me then next was Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton! For them to only know me chasing this dream and to see things like this happen from Spotify, it's major!"

Kolby Cooper

22-year-old Texas Native Colby Cooper is known for pairing his electric guitar and infused tunes in his country music. Last year Cooper released "Boy from Anderson County" which was named after his real-life hometown, gaining him a place in the country scene.

The proud father of two said he was beyond thankful to be chosen as a Hot Country Artist to Watch, excited to see what the future had in store for him. "I am beyond thankful. So many great artists have come before me on this list. It's really cool to be put in the same category as them."

Madeline Edwards

Madeline Edwards officially made her national television debut at the 2021 CMA Awards alongside the talented Mickey Guyton and 2021 Hot Country Artist to Watch Brittney Spencer on stage for a performance of "Love My Hair."

Edwards brings to the country genre a mix of jazz, soul, and gospel. "I have historically mixed sounds that are rooted in jazz and country to make my own unique sound," Edwards shared. "To see other people not only liking it but also accepting it and wanting to hear most of it is extremely validating that people are really interested and invested in this."

