'Spooky': The Story Behind Dusty Springfield's Halloween Classic

Among all of the Halloween classics ranging from 'Thriller" to "Monster Mash," Dusty Springfield's "Spooky" always surges in popularity this time of year. Thanks to its frequent use of the word 'spooky' and its references to hauntings and ghosts, it's become a staple on festive Halloween playlists over the years. Despite the song's close association with the British singer, Springfield wasn't the first or even second artist to record the song. In fact, it initially didn't even have any lyrics.

Classics IV version

Mike Shapiro, a saxophonist who went by Mike Sharpe, and Harry Middlebrooks Jr. initially wrote the song as an instrumental. It charted on the pop charts in 1967, but the song took on a whole new meaning when guitarist J.R. Cobb and producer Buddy Buie worked together to write lyrics for the song specifically for the pop group Classics IV.

Classics IV consisted of Cobb, Walter Eaton, Joe Wilson (later replaced by Dean Daughtry), and lead singer Dennis Yost. The lyrics were all about a "spooky little girl," with groovy rock tones and a storyline that has made this an easy Halloween favorite over the years. Comparing a love story to haunting ghosts? What's not to love?

The soft rock group from Jacksonville, Fla. managed to create some really unique moments in their song, from the eerie whistling to Yost's strong vocals delivering the lyrics. It reached No. 3 on the charts, so it's understandable why it's been covered over the years, most notably by Dusty Springfield and Atlanta Rhythm Section, which was made up of former Classics IV members.

Dusty Springfield version

Following the success of the Classics IV version, Dusty Springfield recorded her own take on "Spooky" in 1970, but she flipped genders to sing about a "spooky little boy." It's a more sexy version of the song compared to the prior two recordings and is potentially the most recognizable to this day. It really got a second wind in the late '90s when it was prominently featured in the Guy Ritchie film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Now its pretty much guaranteed you'll hear it every Halloween season.

There's just something about the breathy and breezy way Springfield sings the lyrics that really makes it feel like the song was made for her. Not to mention her cool finger snaps just make it stand out from the rest. It's got all of the classic '70s sounds but still really stands the test of time as a classic.

Atlanta Rhythm Section version

J.R. Cobb and Classics IV bandmate Dean Daughtry (keyboards) went on to join the southern rock band Atlanta Rhythm Section together in 1970 along with Rodney Justo, Barry Bailey, Paul Goddard and Robert Nix. On their eighth album, Underdog, released in 1979, they decided to re-record "Spooky," one of Classics IV's greatest hits. They add some unexpected touches, like an electric guitar solo instead of a saxophone, to really differentiate it from previous versions. In my opinion, they took away some of the '70s "groovy" charm, but if you're more into rock, this might be the version for you.

"Spooky" Lyrics (Dusty Springfield version)

In the cool of the evening

When everything is getting kind of groovy

You call me up and ask me

Would I like to go with you and see a movie?

First I say no, I've got some plans for tonight

And then I stop and say all right

Love is kind of crazy with a spooky little boy like you

You always keep me guessing

I never seem to know what you are thinking

And if a girl looks at you

It's for sure your little eye will be a-winking

I get confused, I never know where I stand

And then you smile and hold my hand

Love is kind of crazy with a spooky little boy like you

Spooky

If you decide some day to stop this little game that you are a-playing

I'm gonna tell you all the things my heart's been a-dying to be saying

Just like a ghost you've been a-haunting my dreams

But now I know you're not what you seem

Love is kind of crazy with a spooky little boy like you

Spooky

Ahh, ahh, spooky, mmm, spooky, ahh, ahh, ahh, spooky, ooh, spooky

Ahh, aah, aah, spooky

