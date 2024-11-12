Spirit Airlines Plane Riddled With Gunfire As It Makes Landing, One Injured

Political turmoil, gang violence, and police retaliation are wracking the island of Haiti at the moment, as the country struggles with its current crisis. As a Spirit Airlines plane tried to approach Port-Au-Prince on Monday, gunfire ripped through the cabin, injuring one.

Pictures show the extent of the damage done to the Spirit aircraft by gunfire as it came within a few hundred feet of the capital. Bullet holes riddle the cabin, having pierced right through the outer skin of the plane.

The Spirit Airlines passengers were unhurt, but one flight attendant was grazed by the gunfire. At that range, and with the outer shell of the airplane, the bullets were more of a deterrent. This warning was more than effective, and the plane turned around, instead landing in the Dominican Republic.

Since the event, the Port-Au-Prince airport in Haiti has been blacklisted by a number of airlines. Consequently, Spirit, JetBlue, and American Airlines have all canceled their flights to and from the entire island.

This is preventing people from leaving or arriving in the city as the turmoil continues. The gunfire aimed at the Spirit Airline plane was believed to be from gangs, keeping the location locked down. Amid political unrest, the capital has been overrun.

Haiti Struggling Under Political Upheaval

This attack on a commercial plane came just after the interim president of Haiti, Garry Conille, was fired. Later, he was replaced by Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, a businessman. Haiti has long suffered with violence, led by gang warfare, and police retaliation.

Recently, it is not uncommon for the many violent gangs of Haiti to use political upheaval to make plays. Often, they use these situations to make land grabs or attempt to take more power. The gunfire directed at the Spirit Airlines plane is a typical effort to lock down an airport.

Estimations put gang control of the capital at 85%, leaving the Port-Au-Prince airport vulnerable to attacks. In this case, the gunfire aimed at the Spirit Airlines plane wasn't fatal and only served to shut the airport down. However, this is just a clear indication of how dangerous and uncontrolled the capital of Haiti has become.