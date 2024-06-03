Spencer Wright's 3-Year-Old Son Will Die As Family Makes Heartbreaking Decision To Remove Him From Life Support

It's a sad day for Spencer Wright and his family. They made the heartbreaking decision to remove their three-year-old son from life support. Things have been back and forth for several days now.

Levi Wright remained in critical condition after driving his toy tractor into a Utah river. Despite doctors declaring him brain dead, Levi made a miraculous recovery by waking up. However, things have gotten worse in the days since. Wright's wife Kallie confirmed that Levi didn't react well when doctors tried to remove his breathing tube.

The family's representative shared the sad news with supporters. She wrote, "Heavens Gates are about to be opened for the strongest T-Rex out there I keep saying it - but shattered is the only word that describes it. Prayers gave our friends one more week, but please don't stop praying for their hearts now. We love you Kal, Spence, Steeley, Levi and Brae ."

Wright Family Says Goodbye

She also shared a statement by the Wright family. They explained their decision to remove life support from the young child. Wright's wife wrote, "After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world's best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear. Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this. We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go."

She continued, "I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us. During this time he brought out humanity across the nation, he dropped so many to their knees & reminded them what truly matters in this world. It kind of gives that T-rex strength a whole new meaning, doesn't it?"

Wright's family added, "Here soon I'll climb into bed with my baby and hold him as he falls asleep for the last time on this earth. I find comfort in knowing he will be restored to the perfect little boy he was & have the ability to do all the things he loves! I know there are Angels up there waiting to hold him until I can again! We will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt this is the best thing we can do for him! We love you baby beans and I can't wait till the day you can 'work the ground' with me again!"