Spencer Wright And His Family Targeted By Internet Trolls After Passing Of 3-Year-Old Son

Despite the family's optimism and best efforts, Spencer Wright and the rest of the Wright family made the tough decision to take Levi off of life support. Kallie, Wright's wife, confirmed that when doctors tried to remove Levi's breathing tube, the toddler had a bad reaction.

In the days following the heartbreaking outcome, many people were deeply supportive. However, some decided to add more pain to the Wrights' situation by displaying nothing but a complete lack of empathy and compassion. On the Benefit Auction Facebook page the Wrights set up in support of Levi and the family, this message is displayed.

"To all of those supporting the Wrights on all platforms - from Facebook, to Instagram, to TikTok, you name it. We appreciate your support. We are going to request though to stop tagging Kallie and Spence. [The family knows] there are millions in support of our friends. There are also some cruel, evil, gremlin type people in this world that do not. When you engage with these souls — and tag Kallie and Spence — these type of comments are instantly brought to their attention when they truly don't need to see them," the message states.