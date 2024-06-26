Spencer Milligan Has Died And 'Land of the Lost' Fans Are Devastated

Spencer Milligan has passed away. Per his online obituary, Milligan passed peacefully on April 18 at his home in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. The actor played one of the best, most wholesome fathers in children's show history, Rick Marshall. Land of the Lost was a classic children's show that could best be described as "Indiana Jones with strange creatures and without the airs of 'realism.'" It's a relic you can watch down below, if you want a sampling of how great Milligan was.

Milligan was a Land of the Lost staple for two seasons. Then, a reported pay dispute involving the royalties for Land of the Lost merchandise with his likeness on it put an end to Milligan's run. "We had a difference of opinion, let's put it this way," Milligan would tell the Associated Press back in 2009. "I thought it was only fair that everyone should get their fair share."

Wesley Eure, who played Will (Rick Marshall's son) in the show, had nothing but kindness to share about Milligan on Facebook.

"Kathy, Phil and I are heartbroken to announce our dear friend and TV dad, Spencer Milligan, has died. We heard rumors but today we got the sad confirmation. For many of us, and Spencer's many fans, he was the perfect dad. We loved his kindness, talent and huge sense of humor.

"We are just processing this news and will post more in the coming days. Our hearts go out to his lovely wife and Spencer's many friends and family. He was a very private man who lived a wonderful life away from the world of Hollywood. Our loss is great... Rest in peace my dear, dear Papa!"

'Land of the Lost' Star, Spencer Milligan, Has Passed Away

"One of the most important TV shows from my childhood. I have been possessed by this show for the last 50 years. Godspeed Spencer Milligan!" one X (formerly known as Twitter) user lamented.

Much can be said about the tragedy of a "Hollywood staple" passing away. But sometimes, even if an actor only has one notable role (which isn't true for Milligan, who guest-starred on the likes of Gunsmoke), the loss is equally devastating. Rest in Peace, Spencer Milligan.