Speed-Eater, Who Consumes Two Pounds Of Hot Sauce In 3 Minutes, Reveals The Surprising Worst Part

Speed-eater Mike Jack has taken on a slew of Guinness World Records. He recently took on the challenge of eating as much hot sauce as possible in three minutes. It sounds awful because it is.

The challenge was a grueling three minutes of watching him down spoon after spoon of Sriracha. Such a feat would give any regular human pretty bad stomach pain and "burn butt." For Mike Jack, however, it's apparently comparable to pumpkin puree.

When the three minutes were finished and the hot sauce guzzler placed down his spoon, his primary concern wasn't the intense heat of the sauce, but rather the flavor fatigue. That's right, the flavor of the hot sauce was more pressing than the fiery heat it provided.

Mike Jack Immune To Spice Naturally Beats Hot Sauce Record

The original record of the 'most hot sauce eaten in three minutes' Guinness World Record was 300g. Mike Jack smashed that record by consuming over 1kg (2.5lbs) of hot sauce. This is an absurd amount of sauce to be consumed of any kind. At least without a large enough portion of pasta to go with it.

The worst part of the hot sauce challenge was the flavor fatigue. Whilst downing spoonfuls at an astonishing rate, Mike Jack has to pretend that he was eating pumpkin pie, as that's his favorite. It apparently worked, as he scarcely relented his rapid pace.

He told Guinness that he's always had an affinity for spice, and over time this must have made him quasi-immune to the effects of capsaicin.

"I've actually never experienced burn butt," Mike Jack told Guinness, "it's like my superpower, I guess."

Considering his apparent immunity, he is essentially the equivalent of an athlete on performance-enhancing drugs. Someone who never has to experience the horrors of spice on the way out can never relate to the layman.

However, Mike Jack has had a long history of training. Throughout the years, the spice connoisseur has been on the hunt for spicier and spicier sauces. On his YouTube channel, Mike Jack Eats Heat, his insane endeavors are on stark display.

So although he has a genetic advantage, it's still an incredibly impressive feat.