See Moment SpaceX Starship Rocket Launches; Booster Ended Up In The Water, President-elect Trump Attends Take-Off

There was a launch today of the uncrewed SpaceX Starship rocket, and all did not go precisely as planned. It was reportedly the rocket's sixth test flight, the fourth one this year.

According to CNBC, it went up from the Starbase facility, which is close to Brownsville, Texas.

Per the outlet, "SpaceX aimed to again catch the rocket's 'Super Heavy' booster with its launch tower but instead splashed down the booster in the Gulf of Mexico."

The rocket came down "intentionally" after about an hour.

What Happened With The Starship Rocket's Booster?

The Booster Was Supposed To Be Caught By The Launch Tower But The Catch Failed

Per CNBC, "...SpaceX said during its webcast that the booster did not clear its 'commit criteria' needed for the catch attempt, so the booster splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico instead."

It's not clear exactly what those criteria were, how big a setback this is, or if it actually is considered a setback for the Starship rocket at all or just a part of the whole testing process.

President-elect Donald Trump Attends The Launch

He And Company CEO Elon Musk Have Become Close

Trump was apparently very excited to be present at the launch today, according to CNBC. He posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, "I'm heading to the Great State of Texas to watch the launch of the largest object ever to be elevated, not only to Space, but simply by lifting off the ground. Good luck to Elon Musk and the Great Patriots involved in this incredible project!"

In the past months, Trump and Musk have evidently grown close. The president-elect tapped him, along with former Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, to head the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk has also reportedly been a frequent visitor at Trump's estate in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was also present at the launch. He will be chairing the Senate Commerce Committee, which oversees "space-related issues."

With Each Successive Launch, Various Features Of The Rocket Are Tested

These Test Flights Are Part Of The Rocket's Continuing Evolution

Perfecting a system as complex as this rocket is a complex process. Critical components are tested during these flights, "including reigniting an engine while in space and testing its heatshield while reentering the atmosphere."